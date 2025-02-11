Trending
NFL
Feb. 11, 2025 / 1:09 PM

Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach

By Alex Butler

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Moore, 35, helped the Eagles total the seventh-most points and eighth-most yards in the NFL this season. The Eagles had the No. 2 rushing attack in the league, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, the 2024-25 rushing champion.

Moore spent the 2023 campaign as offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers ranked 18th in yards and 21st in points, with the No. 13 passing attack and No. 25 running game that season.

He spent the 2019 through 2022 seasons as offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys totaled the most yards in the NFL in 2019 and 2021. They were a Top 10 rushing offense and Top 10 passing offense three times under Moore.

The Saints, who fired former coach Dennis Allen in November, went 5-12 last season. They were 18-25 under Allen, who took over for longtime former coach Sean Payton in 2022.

The 2024-25 Saints ranked 21st in yards and 24th in points. They totaled the 14th-most rushing yards and ranked 23rd in passing yards. The Saints had a Top 10 offense in 13 of Payton's 15 seasons. They had a Top 5 offense 10 times, including the top unit six times, during that span.

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

