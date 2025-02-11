Jason Kelce balances pride in Eagles, sympathy for brother after Super Bowl

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce took to social media Tuesday, detailing the difficulty of weighing pride in former teammates while expressing sympathy for brother Travis, whose Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX. Jason Kelce, 37, posted the 411-word message, which he called "the longest tweet ever," on X. The 13-year veteran, who spent his entire career with the Eagles, retired last off-season. He was among the 65,000 fans who attended the Super Bowl, watching the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday in New Orleans. Advertisement

"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions," Jason Kelce wrote. "There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I've collected my thoughts, I'll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever.

"That game was odd for me to watch if I'm being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago [when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII].

"On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."

Jason Kelce won one Super Bowl during his NFL career, which included seven Pro Bowl and six All-Pro selections. Travis Kelce, 35, won three titles through his first 12 seasons. He also earned 10 Pro Bowl and four All-Pro nods.

Jason Kelce said last month on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he will always "root for Travis," but also said he "would be lying" if he said he didn't want the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX.

Jason Kelce, who wore Chiefs fan gear to support Travis last year at Super Bowl LVIII, sported a generic Super Bowl LIX hat and "King Cake Season" T-Shirt, but also wore a bracelet with his younger brother's nickname -- "Big Yeti" -- while he watched Sunday's game from a luxury suite.

"I am very proud for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this entire team," Jason wrote on X. "They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season.

"It is extremely difficult for a team in the NFL to have enough talent, coaching, fortune and character to win a Super Bowl. The character and swagger of this Eagles team was something truly special to behold. A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas, well [expletive] done.

"As for my brother, there isn't a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past.

"I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."

Jason Kelce then congratulated the Eagles and mentioned the upcoming Super Bowl parade Friday in Philadelphia. He ended his message with "Go Birds."

