Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 11, 2025 / 12:42 PM

Jason Kelce balances pride in Eagles, sympathy for brother after Super Bowl

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce took to social media Tuesday, detailing the difficulty of weighing pride in former teammates while expressing sympathy for brother Travis, whose Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX.

Jason Kelce, 37, posted the 411-word message, which he called "the longest tweet ever," on X. The 13-year veteran, who spent his entire career with the Eagles, retired last off-season. He was among the 65,000 fans who attended the Super Bowl, watching the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday in New Orleans.

Advertisement

"Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles, my former teammates, and friends on being SB LIX Champions," Jason Kelce wrote. "There were a lot of emotions last night, and now that I've collected my thoughts, I'll attempt to share them in the longest tweet ever.

Advertisement

"That game was odd for me to watch if I'm being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago [when the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII].

Related

"On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success. And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career."

Jason Kelce won one Super Bowl during his NFL career, which included seven Pro Bowl and six All-Pro selections. Travis Kelce, 35, won three titles through his first 12 seasons. He also earned 10 Pro Bowl and four All-Pro nods.

Jason Kelce said last month on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that he will always "root for Travis," but also said he "would be lying" if he said he didn't want the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX.

Jason Kelce, who wore Chiefs fan gear to support Travis last year at Super Bowl LVIII, sported a generic Super Bowl LIX hat and "King Cake Season" T-Shirt, but also wore a bracelet with his younger brother's nickname -- "Big Yeti" -- while he watched Sunday's game from a luxury suite.

Advertisement

"I am very proud for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this entire team," Jason wrote on X. "They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season.

"It is extremely difficult for a team in the NFL to have enough talent, coaching, fortune and character to win a Super Bowl. The character and swagger of this Eagles team was something truly special to behold. A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas, well [expletive] done.

"As for my brother, there isn't a person I love or care about more. It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past.

"I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever."

Advertisement

Jason Kelce then congratulated the Eagles and mentioned the upcoming Super Bowl parade Friday in Philadelphia. He ended his message with "Go Birds."

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach
NFL // 1 hour ago
Phila. Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to become New Orleans Saints coach
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Fox projects viewership record with Super Bowl LIX
NFL // 6 hours ago
Fox projects viewership record with Super Bowl LIX
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A projected average of 126 million viewers tuned in for Super Bowl LIX on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, which would be a record audience for a Super Bowl, Fox announced.
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
NFL // 1 day ago
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A dancer who waved a "Sudan" and "Gaza" Palestine flag during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance has been banned for life from NFL events, but won't face charges, officials said Monday.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fresh off Super Bowl MVP, yet to arrive
NFL // 1 day ago
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fresh off Super Bowl MVP, yet to arrive
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Just hours after being named the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, Jalen Hurts said he has yet to arrive. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback also detailed the "unprecedented journey" to his first NFL title Monday in New Orleans.
Bay Area takes Super Bowl handoff from New Orleans, eyes 60th game
NFL // 1 day ago
Bay Area takes Super Bowl handoff from New Orleans, eyes 60th game
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Bay Area officially took the handoff for Super Bowl LX from the Super Bowl LIX host committee Monday in New Orleans, starting the clock of anticipation for the 60th edition of the NFL finale.
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
NFL // 1 day ago
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rookie Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles defense dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs, denying the dynastic franchise from an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat Sunday in New Orleans.
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
NFL // 3 days ago
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. military personnel worldwide will be able to watch Sunday's Super Bowl and earlier festivities.
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
NFL // 3 days ago
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Kansas City, Mo.,-based reporter Adan Manzano was found dead while on assignment in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, police said Friday. A Slidell, La., woman was arrested in connection with the death. Manzano was 27.
Tyreek Hill sorry for postgame rant, wants to stay with Miami Dolphins
NFL // 3 days ago
Tyreek Hill sorry for postgame rant, wants to stay with Miami Dolphins
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he is sorry and regrets implying he wanted to be traded after the Miami Dolphins' season finale. He now wants to remain with the team.
Super Bowl LIX: Battle for physical dominance key to Chiefs-Eagles matchup
NFL // 4 days ago
Super Bowl LIX: Battle for physical dominance key to Chiefs-Eagles matchup
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and a lot of offensive weaponry headline Super Bowl LIX, but the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles believe the winner will be team that establishes and maintains physical dominance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
Super Bowl dancer banned by NFL; won't face charges for flag protest
Luka Doncic sheds rare nerves for 'surreal' Los Angeles Lakers debut
Luka Doncic sheds rare nerves for 'surreal' Los Angeles Lakers debut
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fresh off Super Bowl MVP, yet to arrive
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, fresh off Super Bowl MVP, yet to arrive
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young picked as All-Star Game injury replacement
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young picked as All-Star Game injury replacement
Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis, cites processing of mother's death
Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis, cites processing of mother's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement