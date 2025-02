1 of 7 | Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts watches head coach Nick Sirianni hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy during celebrations after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A projected average of 126 million viewers tuned in for Super Bowl LIX on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL digital properties, which would be a record audience for a Super Bowl, Fox announced. Fox announced the projections, based on early Nielsen and Tubi/NFL analytics, on Monday. The network said a peak audience of 135.7 million viewers tuned in from 8 to 8:15 p.m. EST, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were in the second quarter. Advertisement

The projections also included a record-high streaming viewership of 14.5 million, including 13.6 million on Tubi.

The projection would break the record set last year when 123.4 million tuned in for Super Bowl LVIII on the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+. Super Bowl LVII, played in 2023 between the Eagles and Chiefs on Fox, set the record a year earlier, with 115.1 million viewers.

Super Bowl LX will air on Feb. 8, 2026, on NBC platforms.

