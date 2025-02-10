Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 10, 2025 / 11:42 AM

Bay Area takes Super Bowl handoff from New Orleans, eyes 60th game

By Alex Butler
Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host Super Bowl LX. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, will host Super Bowl LX. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Bay Area officially took the handoff for Super Bowl LX from the Super Bowl LIX host committee Monday in New Orleans, starting the clock of anticipation for the 60th edition of the NFL finale.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., which hosted Super Bowl 50 in 2015, will host Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026. Next year, the Bay Area will become the first region in history to host a Super Bowl and World Cup games, which will both be held at Levi's Stadium.

Advertisement

"We had a great Super Bowl in Super Bowl 50," San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York said Monday at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. "This is going to blow the doors off."

Levi's Stadium is undergoing a $200 million renovation. The upgrades include improved technology and renovated premium spaces. The stadium will have the largest 4K display video board in the NFL, as well as another 13,000 square feet of LED screens throughout the place.

Related

More than 65,000 fans attended Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. The city injected its culture into events throughout the week, while fans were kept safe by thousands of local and federal law enforcement officials.

Advertisement

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league hopes to host a Super Bowl in New Orleans for a 12th time "as soon as possible."

Super Bowl LIX was projected to have an economic impact of about $500 million, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Initial estimates for the economic impact of Super Bowl LX span from $370 million to $630 million. Super Bowl 50 generated about $240 million for the Bay Area in 2015.

"Now the time has come for us to pass the game on to the Bay Area host committee and our friends from the San Francisco 49ers," New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson said. "We wish you all the best of luck."

Super Bowl LXI will be Feb. 14, 2027, in Inglewood, Calif. Super Bowl LXII in 2028 will be in Atlanta.

"We are already challenging ourselves to do things differently, making our mark by infusing an innovative Bay Area spirit through the entire Super Bowl experience, from entrepreneurship in the South Bay, to the vibrant culture of the East Bay, to the award winning wineries in the north and the waterfront of San Francisco," Bay Area host committee president Zaileen Janmohamed said.

Advertisement

"The Bay Area is a tapestry of experiences that will captivate your senses."

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
NFL // 14 hours ago
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rookie Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles defense dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs, denying the dynastic franchise from an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat Sunday in New Orleans.
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
NFL // 2 days ago
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. military personnel worldwide will be able to watch Sunday's Super Bowl and earlier festivities.
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
NFL // 2 days ago
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Kansas City, Mo.,-based reporter Adan Manzano was found dead while on assignment in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, police said Friday. A Slidell, La., woman was arrested in connection with the death. Manzano was 27.
Tyreek Hill sorry for postgame rant, wants to stay with Miami Dolphins
NFL // 2 days ago
Tyreek Hill sorry for postgame rant, wants to stay with Miami Dolphins
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he is sorry and regrets implying he wanted to be traded after the Miami Dolphins' season finale. He now wants to remain with the team.
Super Bowl LIX: Battle for physical dominance key to Chiefs-Eagles matchup
NFL // 2 days ago
Super Bowl LIX: Battle for physical dominance key to Chiefs-Eagles matchup
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce and a lot of offensive weaponry headline Super Bowl LIX, but the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles believe the winner will be team that establishes and maintains physical dominance.
Deion Sanders adds NFL legend Marshall Faulk to Colorado coaching staff
NFL // 3 days ago
Deion Sanders adds NFL legend Marshall Faulk to Colorado coaching staff
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Deion Sanders hired fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to serve as the Colorado Buffaloes' running backs coach, the school announced.
Pittsburgh Steelers to play in NFL's first regular-season game in Ireland
NFL // 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers to play in NFL's first regular-season game in Ireland
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will participate in the first NFL game held in Ireland -- in 2025 --, the league announced Friday. The opponent and the time and date for the Dublin-based matchup will be announced this spring.
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen edges out Ravens' Lamar Jackson to win first NFL MVP Award
NFL // 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen edges out Ravens' Lamar Jackson to win first NFL MVP Award
NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took home the 2024 AP NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors on Thursday in New Orleans, edging Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens for the league's top individual honor.
Ex-NFL referees dismiss Chiefs conspiracy, wish league penalized Mahomes flops
NFL // 3 days ago
Ex-NFL referees dismiss Chiefs conspiracy, wish league penalized Mahomes flops
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Former NFL vice president of officiating Mike Pereira doesn't agree with fans who think the league is conspiring to help the Kansas City Chiefs, but wishes quarterback Patrick Mahomes was penalized for flopping.
Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey dies at 102
NFL // 3 days ago
Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey dies at 102
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Bears owner Virginia Halas McCaskey, who inherited the team in 1983, has died, the team said Thursday. She was 102.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL referees dismiss Chiefs conspiracy, wish league penalized Mahomes flops
Ex-NFL referees dismiss Chiefs conspiracy, wish league penalized Mahomes flops
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
K.C. reporter covering Super Bowl found dead; Louisiana woman arrested
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
Super Bowl festivities to be available for military service members on American Forces Network
NFL scraps 'End Racism' message from Super Bowl LIX end zones
NFL scraps 'End Racism' message from Super Bowl LIX end zones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement