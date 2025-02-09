Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 9, 2025 / 10:25 PM / Updated Feb. 9, 2025 at 11:48 PM

Defense helps Philadelphia Eagles deny Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 3-peat

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 38-yard interception return against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 8 | Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 38-yard interception return against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rookie Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles defense dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs, denying the dynastic franchise from an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat Sunday in New Orleans.

DeJean snatched his first career interception, which he returned for a 38-yard score, in the second quarter to spark the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX blowout at Caesars Superdome.

"I was trying to find the fastest way to the end zone," DeJean told UPI. "Luckily, I got some blocks out there to avoid some of those big guys.

"It was just our defense working together like they have all year."

The Eagles, who led 24-0 in the first half, outgained the Chiefs 345 to 275 yards en route to their second Lombardi Trophy. They sacked Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes six times and forced three turnovers -- two interceptions and a fumble -- from the rattled, three-time Super Bowl champion.

Linebacker Josh Sweat totaled 2 1/2 of the Eagles' six sacks. Defensive end Milton Williams sacked Mahomes twice. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named MVP, totaled 221 passing yards, two scores and an interception, in addition to 72 yards and a score on the ground.

"I couldn't do any of these things without these guys around me," said Hurts, who helped the Eagles avenge a Super Bowl loss to the Eagles from two years ago. "We've got a special group this year.

"We were able to learn from the past, get some nice new pieces and get over that hump."

Mauling offensive lineman pushed the Chiefs down the field throughout the lopsided affair. The Eagles used their punishing running game to protect their large lead in the second half, while their defense hunted Mahomes as he attempted to revive the Chiefs.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley -- who logged 97 yards from scrimmage -- set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single season, including postseason. He also became the third running back in history to lead the league in rushing and win a title in the same season.

Hurts muscled his way into the end zone with a 1-yard run on the Eagles' second drive, drawing first blood in Super Bowl LIX. Jake Elliott pushed the Eagles lead to 10 with a 48-yard field goal 6:22 into the second quarter.

DeJean, a first-round pick by the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft, snatched his first career interception on the next drive. He read several blocks and tight-roped down the right sideline to find the end zone, helping the Eagles secure a 17-0 advantage.

Eagles linebacker Zach Baun intercepted Mahomes' next pass about five minutes later. Hurts then threw a 12-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver A.J. Brown to increase the Eagles' lead.

The Eagles, who out-gained the Chiefs 179 to 23 in first-half yardage, also held a 10-minute edge in time of possession through the first two quarters.

The major deficient meant a pass-heavy approach for the Chiefs in the second half, allowing the Eagles defenders to stalk Mahomes. Elliott made a 29-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 69-yard drive on the Eagles' first possession of the second half.

Hurts went on to throw a 46-yard toss to DeVonta Smith less than three minutes later for another Eagles score.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy finally got the Chiefs into the end zone by catching a 24-yard Mahomes toss with 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Mahomes hit DeAndre Hopkins with a 7-yard touchdown toss with 2:54 remaining. He followed that score with a successful two-point conversion pass to Justin Watson, trimming the deficit to 26.

Mahomes threw another 50-yard touchdown strike to Worthy on the Chiefs' next drive. He followed that score with a successful two-point toss to Hopkins, but those proved to the final points of the night.

Barkley totaled 57 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards for the Eagles.

Mahomes completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards, three scores and two interceptions. Worthy totaled a game-high 157 yards on eight catches, including his two scores.

"Today was a rough day," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "We didn't really play well in any of the phases. .... We'll learn from this. Like most games here, when you don't do very well, you learn from it as a coach, you learn from it as a player and you move on."

Super Bowl LIX: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is congratulated by running back Saquon Barkley in the fourth quarter against the the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

