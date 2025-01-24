Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins declares for 2025 NFL Draft

1 of 5 | Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) celebrates a touchdown against Notre Dame in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff title game Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Photo by Camden Hall/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced Friday. Judkins made the announcement on Instagram. The 6-foot, 219-pound junior totaled 1,221 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns this season for the Buckeyes. Advertisement

He also scored three times in the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff finale Monday in Atlanta.

"To Buckeye Nation, thank you for taking in a kid from Alabama and continually showing your support," Judkins wrote. "I am forever a Buckeye and will carry my time spent on campus and playing at the 'Shoe' with me for a lifetime. Winning a national championship was the best way to end this journey and I am excited for the next step in my football career.

"After much prayer, though and discussions with my family, I am grateful to announce I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

Judkins transferred to the Buckeyes last off-season. He spent his first two seasons at Ole Miss, where he led the Southeastern Conference in rushing touchdowns in 2022 and 2023. Judkins also ran for a conference-best 1,567 yards as a freshman in 2022.

Advertisement

Judkins totaled 4,227 yards from scrimmage and 50 touchdowns over three seasons during his collegiate career.

"To my teammates from Ohio State and Ole Miss, this journey doesn't start or end without you," Judkins wrote. "You will forever be my brothers and I am grateful to have shared this journey with you."

Judkins, and fellow Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson, are both considered Top 10 prospects at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft class. They are both likely Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka also announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday on Instagram. Egbuka, the Buckeyes' all-time leader in catches (205) and receiving yards (2,868), is projected as a Top 5 wide receiver prospect and potential first-round pick.

"I am excited for the next chapter of my life but it is also bittersweet," Ebguka wrote on Instagram. "I am walking in the purpose that I am called according to my creator."

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, quarterback Will Howard and edge rushers Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are among the Buckeyes' other top prospects for 2025.

Advertisement