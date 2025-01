Longtime Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expected to be hired by the Las Vegas Raiders. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Pete Carroll, who spent 14 seasons leading the Seattle Seahawks, as their new head coach. Carroll, who was a Seahawks adviser this season, has a career record of 170-120-1. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the hire Friday. Carroll will replace Antonio Pierce, who was fired by the Raiders earlier this month. Carroll agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders. Advertisement

Pierce, who initially took over as interim coach when Josh McDaniels was fired in 2023, led the Raiders to a 9-17 record. McDaniels led the Raiders to a 9-16 mark from 2022 to 2023.

Carroll is set to become the fifth different coach the Raiders have had since 2021. The teams made the playoffs just twice in the last 22 years. They went 4-13 last season and own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carroll posted a 137-89-1 record over his 14 seasons with the Seahawks. He led the Seahawks to the playoffs 10 times, logging an 11-11 record and two Super Bowl appearances, including a title run in 2013-14.

The Raiders hired John Spytek as their new general manager on Thursday, replacing Tom Telesco, who was fired Jan. 9.