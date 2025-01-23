Trending
NFL
Jan. 23, 2025 / 11:48 AM

Jets, Bears fill NFL coaching vacancies; Cowboys among 4 teams still searching

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (pictured) is still looking to hire a new head coach to replace Mike McCarthy. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (pictured) is still looking to hire a new head coach to replace Mike McCarthy. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Aaron Glenn has filled an NFL coaching vacancy at the New York Jets, joining Ben Johnson at the Chicago Bears and Mike Vrabel at the New England Patriots. The Dallas Cowboys are among four teams still searching.

Glenn, who was hired Wednesday, became the third head coach hired to fill one of the seven openings since the end of the NFL's regular season.

"This place is special for me," Glenn, a first-round pick by the Jets in 1994, said in a statement. "From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home.

"I'm thankful to Mr. Johnson [Jets owner Woody Johnson] for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that's working toward winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of."

Johnson, who was offensive coordinator while Glenn served as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, was the second coach hired since the end of the season. The Bears announced Johnson's hiring Tuesday.

Glenn also interviewed for the Bears opening. Vrabel, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera interviewed for the Bears and Jets openings.

The Patriots made Vrabel the first head coach hire since the end of the regular season Jan. 12. The New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars join the Cowboys as teams still looking to fill vacancies.

The Cowboys completed interviews with former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Brian Shottenheimer, who served as their offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

Saleh also interviewed with the Jaguars and Raiders. Brady, Flores, Rivera, Moore, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are among the other candidates linked to the vacancies that remain.

The Bears, Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers are among the teams still looking to hire new defensive coordinators. The 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are searching for offensive coordinators.

The Jaguars, who fired Trent Baalke on Wednesday, and the Jets are still searching for general managers. The Jaguars and Jets have the respective No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Titans, who hired Mike Borgonzi last week as general manager, hold the No. 1 overall pick.

