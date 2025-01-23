Cincinnati Bengals hire Notre Dame's Al Golden as defensive coordinator

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals hired Notre Dame's Al Golden as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.

"Al is a very highly regarded coach, and we are excited to welcome him back to the Bengals as defensive coordinator," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in a news release.

"He understands football at every level and has had great success as a coordinator, position coach and head coach. Al has a great football mind and will bring a smart, physical, aggressive approach to our defense."

Golden, 55, helped the Fighting Irish finish second in the nation in scoring defense and pass defense, allowing just 14.27 points and 165.3 passing yards per game in 2024-25. They also led the country with 32 forced turnovers and six defensive touchdowns.

Golden served as Notre Dame defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2022 and 2023. He was the Bengals' linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021.

The Bengals had the No. 26 defense in the NFL in 2020. They ranked 18th in 2021, including fifth against the run, when they went on the Super Bowl.

Golden also worked as a linebackers coach and tight ends coach for the Detroit Lions and served as head coach at Miami and Temple. He was on other staffs at Virginia, Penn State and Boston College.

The Bengals allowed the eighth-most points and yards per game in 2024-25. They ranked 21st against the pass and 19th against the run under former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was fired earlier this month.