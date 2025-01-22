Trending
NFL
Jan. 22, 2025 / 2:10 PM

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wins third MVP award from writers' group

By Alex Butler
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned MVP honors for the second-consecutive season from the Pro Football Writers Association. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned MVP honors for the second-consecutive season from the Pro Football Writers Association. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the 2024 NFL MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America, the organization announced Wednesday. Jackson earned the honor for a third time, including last season.

Voters also selected Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the PFWA Offensive Player of the Year. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and run for more than 800 yards in a single season during his 2024-25 season.

He completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 scores and just four interceptions over 17 starts for the 12-5 Ravens. The Ravens totaled the most yards in the NFL while led by Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and the league's top rushing offense.

Related

Jackson led the NFL with a 119.6 passer rating. He also ran for 914 yards and four scores, and last month passed Michael Vick to set a record for the most career rushing yards for a quarterback in NFL history. He pushed his total to 6,173 yards over seven seasons. Vick ran for 6,109 yards over 13 seasons.

He registered the highest offensive rating and passer rating among NFL quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Barkley, who joined the Eagles last off-season, totaled a career- and NFL-best 2,005 rushing yards and 13 scores on 345 carries in 16 starts. He also totaled 278 yards and two scores on 33 catches for the 14-3 Eagles, who owned the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL.

Surtain totaled 45 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions and a league-high 132 return yards, including a 100-yard touchdown return, over 16 starts. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Surtain received Pro Football Focus' second-best defensive rating and top coverage rating among cornerbacks.

NFL playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles defeat Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on January 19, 2025. The Eagles defeated the Rams 28-22. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Jayden Daniels named professional writers' Rookie of the Year
NFL // 1 day ago
Jayden Daniels named professional writers' Rookie of the Year
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.
Miami Dolphins named as home team for first NFL game in Spain
NFL // 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins named as home team for first NFL game in Spain
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will be the home team in the first NFL game to be played in Spain, and that will be next regular season, the NFL said Friday.
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
NFL // 6 days ago
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hungry and ball-hawking Houston Texans defenders will test the Kansas City Chiefs -- threatening their quest to win a record third consecutive Super Bowl -- to open the divisional weekend playoff slate Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin
NFL // 1 week ago
Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be the home team in the first NFL regular-season game played in Berlin, the league announced Wednesday. The Colts' opponent and the kickoff time and date for the game will be announced later.
Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh expecting first child
NFL // 1 week ago
Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh expecting first child
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback and college football legend Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child, they announced Tuesday on social media.
Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones discuss Cowboys coaching vacancy
NFL // 1 week ago
Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones discuss Cowboys coaching vacancy
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former star cornerback-turned-college-football-coach Deion Sanders, one of the most revered players in NFL history, says he is "intrigued" by the idea of filling the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy.
L.A. Rams offer temporary relief amid wildfires with playoff win over Minn. Vikings
NFL // 1 week ago
L.A. Rams offer temporary relief amid wildfires with playoff win over Minn. Vikings
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams defenders sacked Sam Darnold a playoff-record-tying nine times to propel a dominant wild card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, providing temporary relief to wildfire victims who support the team.
Dallas Cowboys to part ways with coach Mike McCarthy
NFL // 1 week ago
Dallas Cowboys to part ways with coach Mike McCarthy
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Jayden Daniels, Commanders to 'keep fighting' after ending 19-year playoff drought
NFL // 1 week ago
Jayden Daniels, Commanders to 'keep fighting' after ending 19-year playoff drought
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels wore a bandage over the face gash he earned during a wild card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but plans to "keep fighting" for the Washington Commanders, who snapped a 19-year playoff win drought.
Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors in New Orleans
NFL // 1 week ago
Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors in New Orleans
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rapper Snoop Dogg will host the 2025 NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 6 in New Orleans, three days before Super Bowl LIX is held there, the NFL announced Friday.
