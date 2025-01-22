Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wins third MVP award from writers' group

1 of 5 | Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earned MVP honors for the second-consecutive season from the Pro Football Writers Association. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the 2024 NFL MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America, the organization announced Wednesday. Jackson earned the honor for a third time, including last season. Voters also selected Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the PFWA Offensive Player of the Year. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was named the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year. Advertisement

Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and run for more than 800 yards in a single season during his 2024-25 season.

He completed 66.7% of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 scores and just four interceptions over 17 starts for the 12-5 Ravens. The Ravens totaled the most yards in the NFL while led by Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and the league's top rushing offense.

Jackson led the NFL with a 119.6 passer rating. He also ran for 914 yards and four scores, and last month passed Michael Vick to set a record for the most career rushing yards for a quarterback in NFL history. He pushed his total to 6,173 yards over seven seasons. Vick ran for 6,109 yards over 13 seasons.

He registered the highest offensive rating and passer rating among NFL quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Barkley, who joined the Eagles last off-season, totaled a career- and NFL-best 2,005 rushing yards and 13 scores on 345 carries in 16 starts. He also totaled 278 yards and two scores on 33 catches for the 14-3 Eagles, who owned the No. 2 rushing offense in the NFL.

Surtain totaled 45 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed, four interceptions and a league-high 132 return yards, including a 100-yard touchdown return, over 16 starts. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

Surtain received Pro Football Focus' second-best defensive rating and top coverage rating among cornerbacks.

