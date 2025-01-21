Jayden Daniels named professional writers' Rookie of the Year

1 of 5 | Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2024 PFWA Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday. The first-year passer, who also made his first Pro Bowl earlier this month, also earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse was named the association's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels, 24, joined the Commanders as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 scores and nine interceptions, with another 891 yards and six scores on the ground, over 17 starts.

He also led the Commanders to their first playoff win since 2006. Daniels and the Commanders will make their first NFC Championship game appearance since 1992 when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Verse, 24, was the No. 19 overall pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft. He totaled 66 combined tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 appearances. He also led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77) and hurries (56).

The Rams led the NFL with three All-Rookie Team selections, including Verse, defensive lineman Braden Fiske and kick returner Jordan Whittington.

Writers' All-Rookie Team

Offense

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Running back: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, New York Giants; Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Center: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers

Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders; Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers

Tackle: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers; Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens

Defense

Defensive line: Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos; Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams; Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts; T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans

Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers; Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Safety: Calen Bullock, Houston Texans; Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers

Special Teams

Place kicker: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter: Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals

Kick returner: Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams

Punt returner: Brandon Codrington, Buffalo Bills

Special teams: Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions