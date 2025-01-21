Jayden Daniels named professional writers' Rookie of the Year

1 of 5 | Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2024 PFWA Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was named the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America Rookie of the Year, the organization announced Tuesday.
The first-year passer, who also made his first Pro Bowl earlier this month, also earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse was named the association's Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Daniels, 24, joined the Commanders as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 scores and nine interceptions, with another 891 yards and six scores on the ground, over 17 starts.
He also led the Commanders to their first playoff win since 2006. Daniels and the Commanders will make their first NFC Championship game appearance since 1992 when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Verse, 24, was the No. 19 overall pick by the Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft. He totaled 66 combined tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 appearances. He also led all rookies in quarterback hits (18), pressures (77) and hurries (56).
The Rams led the NFL with three All-Rookie Team selections, including Verse, defensive lineman Braden Fiske and kick returner Jordan Whittington.
Writers' All-Rookie Team
Offense
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Running back: Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, New York Giants; Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Center: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders; Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers
Tackle: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers; Roger Rosengarten, Baltimore Ravens
Defense
Defensive line: Jonah Elliss, Denver Broncos; Braden Fiske, Los Angeles Rams; Laiatu Latu, Indianapolis Colts; T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans
Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers; Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
Safety: Calen Bullock, Houston Texans; Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
Special Teams
Place kicker: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
Punter: Ryan Rehkow, Cincinnati Bengals
Kick returner: Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
Punt returner: Brandon Codrington, Buffalo Bills
Special teams: Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions