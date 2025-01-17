Trending
NFL
Jan. 17, 2025 / 12:13 PM

Miami Dolphins named as home team for first NFL game in Spain

By Glenn Singer
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (L) poses with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill after their NFL game in Frankfurt, Germany, in November 2023. File photo by Ronald Wittek/EPA-EFE
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will be the home team in the first NFL game to be played in Spain, and that will be next regular season, the NFL said Friday.

The Dolphins' opponent, date and time will be announced when the league issues its full schedule in the spring, according to a news release.

The game, to be played at Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid -- home to soccer powerhouse Real Madrid C.F. -- will mark the Dolphins' eighth regular season international game, a series that started in 2007 in the United Kingdom

In addition to five games in the U.K., the Dolphins have played in Canada and Germany, and have an overall record of 2-5 away from American soil.

"We are thrilled to play the NFL's inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fan base," said Tom Garfinkel, the team's vice chairman, president and CEO.

"There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are pound to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging old and new fans alike," Garfunkel said.

As part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, the Dolphins were awarded marketing rights in Spain in late 2021, in addition to the U.K. and Brazil. The team received additional rights to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico last year, and now has rights in more Spanish-speaking countries than another other NFL team, according to the press release.

The NFL has established a website for fans interested in the Madrid game. it is nfl.com/madrid.

