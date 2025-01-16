NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans

1 of 5 | Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (L) and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey will be among the key players in an AFC divisional-round meeting Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hungry and ball-hawking Houston Texans defenders will test the Kansas City Chiefs -- threatening their quest to win a record third consecutive Super Bowl -- to open the divisional weekend playoff slate Saturday. The Chiefs, who are 7.5-point favorites, will meet the underdog Texans at 4:30 p.m. EST in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs were 8-0 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the regular season. Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and many of the Chiefs' best players enter the matchup on a two-week break. The Chiefs, who earned the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye, elected to rest their stars in their regular-season finale.

"You kind of come back and get ready to play," Mahomes told reporters. "This is the playoffs and you are going against a great football team and it's going to take your best effort to win it."

The Chiefs and Texans' matchup will air on ESPN and ABC and stream on ESPN+.

The Chiefs, who appeared in four of the last five Super Bowls and won three times, only entered the playoffs once with their key starters on a two-week hiatus.

They won their divisional game that year (2021), but lost the Super Bowl. Coach Andy Reid said the break gave younger players a chance to get experience. It also gave Mahomes some time to recover from an ankle injury.

Reid also said he hasn't heard his players speak about their historic quest at a third-consecutive Lombardi Trophy, which would effectively cement their dynastic status.

"You don't ever go there," Reid said. "You are kinda tunneled in here, just trying to find another play that possibly works. ... It's a weird dynamic, you don't ever look at that stuff. You are just ingrained in trying to communicate with the players and teach."

Reid and Mahomes cited the Texans' elite defensive speed, which helped them total the third-most sacks in the NFL. Defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson led that pursuit. The Texans also allowed the fifth-fewest yards and snatched the second-most interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have their worst offense since Mahomes became a full-time starting quarterback. The Chiefs combatted that average production by limiting turnovers. They totaled just 14 giveaways, the fourth-fewest in the league. They fumbled just three times.

They are anchored by All-Pro interior offensive linemen, with center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney clearing paths for Mahomes and their running game.

The top-seeded Chiefs beat the No. 4 Texans 27-19 on Dec. 21 in Kansas City. All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie and fellow Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks each intercepted Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in that game. They Chiefs scored 10 points off of those two turnovers.

"They've been resting since the last time we played them," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told the team website "I look at it as the first time we are playing them. So we go in that way and make sure we've got all the I's dotted and all the T's crossed to make sure we are locked in to whatever they can throw at us."

In addition to watching tight end Travis Kelce and wide receivers and running backs with diverse skillsets, the Texans also must focus on Mahomes because of his ability to run for first downs in critical moments.

Led by All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards this season. They ranked 11th against the run.

McDuffie, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Chiefs defense will be tasked with slowing down running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Nico Collins, the Texans' top offensive playmakers.

The Texans-Chiefs meeting will be one of three played this weekend that could be impacted by cold weather. The Detroit Lions, who have the top seed in the NFC, will host the No. 6 Washington Commanders in the only game that definitely won't be impacted by weather.

That matchup will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at the domed Ford Field in Detroit. The NFC divisional-round meeting will air on Fox.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, will need a major upset to extend his epic freshman season. The Lions are the heaviest favorites (9.5 points) of the weekend.

Quarterback Jared Goff, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery and All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown pace the NFL's second-best offense. A stellar offensive line anchored by All-Pro Penei Sewell dominated opposing defenses in the regular season and looks to carry the Lions to their first Super Bowl title.

The Lions were among the most balanced offenses in the NFL this season, with the No. 2 passing game and No. 6 rushing attack. They ranked 20th defensively, struggling against the pass while ranking fifth against the run.

That strong run defense will be needed Saturday when they face a Commanders offense that totaled the third-most rushing yards in the NFL. Look for the Lions runners to find success through the air against the Commanders, who allowed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.

The Commanders allowed the third-fewest passing yards.

.@Saquon put on a stunning performance in the @Eagles' win over the Rams on #SNF! Barkley set a franchise record 255 rushing yards AND set an @NFL record as the first player in history with two 70+ yard TDs in the second half of a game. pic.twitter.com/tk2DqArXHS— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) November 25, 2024

In the other NFC meeting, All-Pro running back Saquan Barkley and the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles will take on the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m. Sunday. That matchup will air on NBC and stream on Peacock. The Eagles are favored by six points, with oddsmakers expecting a total of 44.5.

Barkley set an Eagles franchise record with 255 rushing yards and scored twice in a 37-20 win over the Rams on Nov. 25 in Inglewood, Calif. The Eagles' stellar offensive line should provide plenty of space again Sunday when they face a Rams defense that ranked 22nd against the run and allowed the seventh-most yards overall.

The Eagles, who have the NFL's top defense, are among the league's leaders in time of possession and often use Barkley, quarterback Jalen Hurts and their elite running game to drain clock and shorten games.

The Rams, who have the No. 10 running game in the league, led by Kyren Williams, could struggle to penetrate the Eagles' run defense, which allowed the 10th-fewest yards this season.

"There are ways that you have to change up looks," Rams coach Sean McVay said of the Eagles. "Because if they get a beat on what you're doing and you just sit in the same front structures, they will pound you and they will embarrass you."

The No. 2 Buffalo Bills and No. 3 Baltimore Ravens will cap the weekend playoff slate, with two top MVP contenders leading their respective offensive juggernauts.

The Bills and Ravens will kick off at 6:30 p.m. from Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 35-10 thrashing of the Bills on Sept. 29 in Baltimore. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry dominated that matchup, with 199 yards on 24 carries.

The Ravens, led by Jackson and Henry, have the NFL's top offense. They totaled the most rushing yards and seventh-most passing yards in the league. The Ravens also allowed the fewest rushing yards on their 10th-ranked defense, but also surrendered the second-most passing yards.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen could exploit that secondary, but also will try to find space with his legs against tough opposition. Allen, who threw for just 180 yards in the September loss to the Ravens, needs help from his defense if the Bills hope to stay in the game.

The Bills allowed the 12th-fewest rushing yards this season, but surrendered the ninth-most passing yards. Expect this to be a gritty battle at the line of scrimmage in frigid temperatures Sunday in Orchard Park.

