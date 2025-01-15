Trending
NFL
Jan. 15, 2025 / 10:40 AM

Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin

By Alex Butler
Berlin's Olympic Stadium will be the site of an Indianapolis Colts regular-season home game in 2025. Photo by Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be the home team in the first NFL regular-season game played in Berlin, the league announced Wednesday. The Colts' opponent and the kickoff time and date for the game will be announced later.

"The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities," Colts owner Jim Irsay said. "The NFL has become a global brand, and we're looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts nation's footprint around the world.

"This game also provides a unique opportunity for our local Indiana partners to engage with German businesses, customers and fans this season and in the future."

The NFL announced in December that a game would be held in Berlin for the first time. Set for Olympic Stadium, the contest is part of a multiyear commitment for the NFL to hold events in Germany's capital city.

Munich and Frankfurt previously hosted a total of four NFL regular-season games. The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Giants 20-17 in overtime on Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The NFL held two games in Frankfurt in 2023 and another in 2022 in Munich.

Starting this year, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season games internationally. Three games will be played in London, while another will be in Madrid during the 2025 campaign.

The NFL announced last week that the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars will play as home teams in London next season. Opponents, game dates and kickoff times will be announced this spring when full NFL schedules are revealed.

