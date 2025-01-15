Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be the home team in the first NFL regular-season game played in Berlin, the league announced Wednesday. The Colts' opponent and the kickoff time and date for the game will be announced later.
"The NFL is making history in Berlin, and the Colts are proud to be part of this landmark event in one of the world's most historic cities," Colts owner Jim Irsay said. "The NFL has become a global brand, and we're looking forward to growing American football in Germany and expanding Colts nation's footprint around the world.