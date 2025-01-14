Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 14, 2025 / 1:43 PM

Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh wife expecting first child

By Alex Butler
Former college football star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi Leigh, married in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Former college football star and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi Leigh, married in 2020. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback and college football legend Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child, they announced Tuesday on social media.

"Baby Tebow," they wrote for the caption of videos posted on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Advertisement

The Tebows held up ultrasound photos in the video, but did not reveal if they were expecting a boy or girl. The former Florida football star, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, married Demi-Leigh, who was crowned Miss Universe 2017, in 2020.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh, who is 16 weeks pregnant, told People.

Demi-Leigh, 29, and Tebow, 37, met through the 2018 Night to Shine. The annual Tim Tebow Foundation event is a prom for those with special needs. Demi-Leigh's little sister, who died in 2019, was among those invited to the 2018 event.

Advertisement

"Demi had a little sister with severe special needs. [She] was kind of our matchmaker," Tebow told US Weekly in August. Demi and her family were invited, but unfortunately her sister was too sick to go.

"But through that, we connected and never stopped talking."

Tebow appeared in regular-season NFL games from 2010 to 2012. He later attempting to make several other rosters, but eventually opted to pursue a professional baseball career. Tebow, who joined the New York Mets organization in 2016, never made the big-league roster.

He announced his retirement from baseball in 2021.

He now works as a broadcaster for ESPN and is part of the networks broadcast team for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Advertisement

"When I'm with her and I see the belly growing, then it just becomes so real," Tebow told People, when asked about his wife's pregnancy.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones discuss Cowboys coaching vacancy
NFL // 2 hours ago
Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones discuss Cowboys coaching vacancy
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former star cornerback-turned-college-football-coach Deion Sanders, one of the most revered players in NFL history, says he is "intrigued" by the idea of filling the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy.
L.A. Rams offer temporary relief amid wildfires with playoff win over Minn. Vikings
NFL // 6 hours ago
L.A. Rams offer temporary relief amid wildfires with playoff win over Minn. Vikings
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams defenders sacked Sam Darnold a playoff-record-tying nine times to propel a dominant wild card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, providing temporary relief to wildfire victims who support the team.
Dallas Cowboys to part ways with coach Mike McCarthy
NFL // 1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys to part ways with coach Mike McCarthy
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys will part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Jayden Daniels, Commanders to 'keep fighting' after ending 19-year playoff drought
NFL // 1 day ago
Jayden Daniels, Commanders to 'keep fighting' after ending 19-year playoff drought
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels wore a bandage over the face gash he earned during a wild card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but plans to "keep fighting" for the Washington Commanders, who snapped a 19-year playoff win drought.
Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors in New Orleans
NFL // 4 days ago
Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors in New Orleans
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rapper Snoop Dogg will host the 2025 NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 6 in New Orleans, three days before Super Bowl LIX is held there, the NFL announced Friday.
Cleveland Browns, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars to host games in London next NFL season
NFL // 4 days ago
Cleveland Browns, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars to host games in London next NFL season
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars each will serve as the home team for games in London during the 2025 NFL season, the league announced Friday.
Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter declares for 2025 NFL Draft
NFL // 4 days ago
Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, a 2024 All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, agent Drew Rosenhaus told UPI on Friday. Carter is a projected first-round pick.
NFL moves Vikings-Rams game to Arizona because of Los Angeles wildfires
NFL // 4 days ago
NFL moves Vikings-Rams game to Arizona because of Los Angeles wildfires
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams will play their NFC wild card matchup in Glendale, Ariz., instead of Inglewood, Calif., due to the Los Angeles wildfires, the NFL announced.
Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who died in 2023, diagnosed with CTE
NFL // 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who died in 2023, diagnosed with CTE
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy before his 2023 death, his family announced Thursday.
Los Angeles wildfires put NFL playoff game venue in limbo
NFL // 5 days ago
Los Angeles wildfires put NFL playoff game venue in limbo
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Still smoldering wildfires canvasing Los Angeles might impact the NFL playoffs, with the Los Angeles Rams set to host the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL's backup plan is to move Monday's contest to Glendale, Ariz.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Field for $20 million Saudi Cup horse race could be strongest ever
Field for $20 million Saudi Cup horse race could be strongest ever
LSU football star Kyren Lacy arrested on charges from fatal car crash
LSU football star Kyren Lacy arrested on charges from fatal car crash
Dallas Cowboys to part ways with coach Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys to part ways with coach Mike McCarthy
Daniil Medvedev survives, Andrey Rublev upset in Australian Open's first round
Daniil Medvedev survives, Andrey Rublev upset in Australian Open's first round
Australian Open: Gauff, Sinner advance; Tsitsipas, Azarenka upset in first round
Australian Open: Gauff, Sinner advance; Tsitsipas, Azarenka upset in first round
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement