Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh wife expecting first child

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback and college football legend Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child, they announced Tuesday on social media. "Baby Tebow," they wrote for the caption of videos posted on Instagram, X and Facebook. Advertisement

The Tebows held up ultrasound photos in the video, but did not reveal if they were expecting a boy or girl. The former Florida football star, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, married Demi-Leigh, who was crowned Miss Universe 2017, in 2020.

"We are just so excited and so over the moon to be having a baby together," Demi-Leigh, who is 16 weeks pregnant, told People.

Demi-Leigh, 29, and Tebow, 37, met through the 2018 Night to Shine. The annual Tim Tebow Foundation event is a prom for those with special needs. Demi-Leigh's little sister, who died in 2019, was among those invited to the 2018 event.

"Demi had a little sister with severe special needs. [She] was kind of our matchmaker," Tebow told US Weekly in August. Demi and her family were invited, but unfortunately her sister was too sick to go.

"But through that, we connected and never stopped talking."

Tebow appeared in regular-season NFL games from 2010 to 2012. He later attempting to make several other rosters, but eventually opted to pursue a professional baseball career. Tebow, who joined the New York Mets organization in 2016, never made the big-league roster.

He announced his retirement from baseball in 2021.

He now works as a broadcaster for ESPN and is part of the networks broadcast team for the College Football Playoff national championship.

"When I'm with her and I see the belly growing, then it just becomes so real," Tebow told People, when asked about his wife's pregnancy.