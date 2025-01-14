Trending
NFL
Jan. 14, 2025 / 8:21 AM

Rams offer 'temporary relief' amid wildfires with dominant playoff win vs. Vikings

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and linebacker Bryon Young (0) celebrate after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the first quarter in an NFL wild card game on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Jon Soohoo/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (91) and linebacker Bryon Young (0) celebrate after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the first quarter in an NFL wild card game on Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Photo by Jon Soohoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams defenders sacked Sam Darnold a playoff-record-tying nine times to propel a dominant wild card victory over the Minnesota Vikings, providing temporary relief to wildfire victims who support the team.

Kobie Turner, Neville Gallimore, Byron Young, Michael Hoecht, Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, Desjuan Johnson and Braden Fiske combined for the record sack total in the 27-9 triumph Monday in Glendale, Ariz. The game was held at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium instead of the Rams' home field because of the wildfires in Los Angeles, which have led to dozens of deaths.

"With everything that's going on with our community, everything that these guys have gone through, I thought they epitomized and they represented the city the right way," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters.

"You talk about sports offering a platform for people to come together, offer a little bit of temporary relief, and I thought the way that our team competed tonight was what it looked like."

Turner totaled a game-high two sacks. Durant logged a sack and an interception. Witherspoon registered a sack and a forced fumble. Rookie linebacker Jared Verse recovered a fumble and scored on a 57-yard return.

"First things first, we did this for the fans," Verse said. "They've been going through a hard time, everyone losing their homes and losing their livelihood, we had to come out here and make a big play for them."

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards and two scores. Running back Kyren Williams totaled 92 yards from scrimmage and a score. Tight end Davis Allen caught Stafford's other touchdown toss. Rams kicker Joshua Karty made two field goals.

Stafford orchestrated a 7-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to start the game and the Rams never trailed again. Williams ended that drive with a 5-yard touchdown catch. Karty proceeded to make a 34-yard kick on the Rams' next drive for a 10-0 lead.

Will Reichard made a 34-yard field goal on the next possession to put the Vikings on the scoreboard.

The Rams defense then broke the game open with less than five minutes remaining in the first half. Darnold took a snap out of the shotgun formation to start the sequence.

Witherspoon came flying around his blindside, hitting the quarterback and triggering a fumble. Verse then flew into the area, scooped up the loose ball and ran down the right flank for his touchdown return.

Stafford connected with Allen on a 13-yard score in the final seconds of the second quarter and the Rams carried a 24-3 edge into halftime. The Rams sacked Darnold six times in the first half.

Karty increased the lead to 24 points with a 44-yard field goal on the Rams' first drive of the second half.

The Vikings finally found the end zone when Darnold hit tight end T.J. Hockenson with a 26-yard touchdown pass with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter. Neither team scored again.

The Vikings quarterback, who registered career-highs in completion percentage (66.2), passing yards (4,319) and passing scores (35), completed 25 of 40 passes for 245 yards, a touchdown and interception in Monday's loss. He was sacked three times in the fourth quarter.

The Rams will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round at 3 p.m. EST Sunday in Philadelphia.

