Rapper Snoop Dogg will host the NFL Honors, the league's annual award show, on Feb. 6 from New Orleans. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rapper Snoop Dogg will host the 2025 NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 6 in New Orleans, three days before Super Bowl LIX is held there, the NFL announced Friday. The annual event will be held at the Saenger Theatre and air at 9 p.m. EST on Fox and NFL Network. Advertisement

Award winners will be announced for the Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and MVP, in addition to the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, among others. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 also will be revealed.

The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show will air at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 on NFL Network.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key hosted the NFL Honors last year. Kelly Clarkson, Steve Harvey, Rob Riggle, Conan O'Brien, Seth Meyers and Alec Baldwin also previously hosted the event.

Super Bowl LIX is set for 6:30 p..m. EST Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game will air on Fox.