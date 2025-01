1 of 2 | Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter (11) led the nation in tackles for a loss in 2024-25. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, a 2024 All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, agent Drew Rosenhaus told UPI on Friday. Carter is a projected first-round pick. Carter totaled a 24 tackles for a loss in 2024-25, more than any defender in Division I FBS. He also led the Big Ten with a dozen sacks for the Nittany Lions. Advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 252-pound junior logged five total tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a pass defensed in the Nittany Lions' 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

He totaled 41 tackles for a loss and 23 sacks over 42 career appearances for the Nittany Lions.

Carter is projected as an early first-round pick in many mock drafts and is in the mix to be the first defender selected. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.