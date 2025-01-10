Cleveland Browns, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars to host games in London next NFL season

Defensive end Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns will play a home game in London in 2025-26. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars each will serve as the home team for games in London during the 2025 NFL season, the league announced Friday. Opponents, game dates and kickoff times will be announced this spring when full NFL schedules are revealed. The Jets and Browns will hold their games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium in their 14th London-based game. Advertisement

"We are once again delighted that we will be back in London later this year for our 14th game in the capital and are grateful for our extended partnership with the Football Association that makes it possible to play another home game at Wembley Stadium, one of the world's most iconic stadiums and the Jaguars' home away from home," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a news release.

"The game is the pinnacle of the amazing work we do every day at a grassroots level and I'm proud that our JagTag flag football program reached over 100,000 young people in 2024, helping to grow the sport of American football outside the U.S."

The NFL also plans to hold regular-season games at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid and at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. London served as host for 39 of the 55 previous regular-season NFL games played internationally.

"We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games," NFL U.K. & Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson said. "This season will see us surpass 40 regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally.

"The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game."

The Jets, Browns and Jaguars each are to play nine of their 17 regular-season games at home in 2025-26. The Browns' home opponents include the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets' home slate lists the Bills, Browns, Dolphins, Steelers, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars will host the Jets, Panthers, Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.