Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 9, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Los Angeles wildfires put NFL playoff game venue in limbo

Contest could be moved to Glendale, Ariz.

By Alex Butler
The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild card round matchup Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild card round matchup Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Still smoldering wildfires canvasing Los Angeles might impact the NFL playoffs, with the Los Angeles Rams set to host the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL's backup plan is to move Monday's contest to Glendale, Ariz.

The Rams are scheduled to play the Vikings at 8 p.m. EST that day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. As of Wednesday, more than 100,000 people were under evacuation orders and more than 1,000 structures had been destroyed by the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Advertisement

"The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community," the league said in a statement. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts the with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires."

The NFL said all games have contingency plans for relocation, including potential plans for Monday's game to be played at State Farm Stadium "if necessary."

Related

"We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA," the NFL said.

The least expensive tickets for Monday's game were listed for $82 on Thursday on the secondary market.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Chargers, who also hold home games at SoFi Stadium, will be on the road for their postseason opener. They will play the Houston Texans in the first game of the NFL playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

The Rams' headquarters is n Woodland Hills. The Chargers' facility is in El Segundo. Both teams continue to monitor air quality at their practice sites. The Chargers altered their practice schedule to minimize outdoor time, with air quality in the area measured at unhealthy levels.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced Wednesday that the organization would provide $200,000 in targeted funding to the American Red Cross, Los Angels Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations. The Chargers also announced several supply drives for the wildfire evacuees.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in another NFL wild card round game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos in the first game of Sunday's slate. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. from Orchard Park, N.Y. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers in the first NFC playoff matchup. That will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams-Vikings matchup is the only game scheduled for Monday.

The NFL's divisional round will include two games Jan. 18 and two more Jan. 19. The conference title games will be Jan. 26. Super Bowl LIX will be Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Scenes from California's record-breaking wildfire season

Smoke from fires in Northern California lowers visability of the Bay Bridge and San Francico as viewed from Yerba Buena Island on October 2. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who died in 2023, diagnosed with CTE
NFL // 32 minutes ago
Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck, who died in 2023, diagnosed with CTE
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tennessee Titans tight end Frank Wycheck suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy before his 2023 death, his family announced Thursday.
Phila. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to practice before playoff game vs. Packers
NFL // 21 hours ago
Phila. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to practice before playoff game vs. Packers
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the last two games with a concussion, was to return to practice Wednesday ahead of a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Nick Sirianni announced.
Miami Dolphins prioritize backup QB search, warn Tua Tagovailoa he's not Superman
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins prioritize backup QB search, warn Tua Tagovailoa he's not Superman
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Every stone will be unturned" this off-season when the Miami Dolphins build depth in their quarterbacks room behind starter Tua Tagovailoa, general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday.
Tennessee Titans, owners of top NFL Draft pick, fire GM Ran Carthon
NFL // 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans, owners of top NFL Draft pick, fire GM Ran Carthon
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fired general manager Ran Carthon after two seasons, they announced Tuesday.
L.A. Chargers to sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for playoff run
NFL // 2 days ago
L.A. Chargers to sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for playoff run
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to sign veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott for their playoff run.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore ACL vs. Chicago Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore ACL vs. Chicago Bears
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore the ACL in his right knee in a Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears and will miss the playoffs, coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, 3 other assistants
NFL // 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, 3 other assistants
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals, 9-8 during each of the last two seasons, fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive line coach Frank Pollack, linebacker coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson after 4-13 season
NFL // 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson after 4-13 season
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Pederson, but will retain general manager Trent Baalke, owner Shad Khan announced Monday. Pederson led the Jaguars to a 22-29 record over the last three seasons.
Tyreek Hill implies split with Miami Dolphins, says he will reassess future
NFL // 3 days ago
Tyreek Hill implies split with Miami Dolphins, says he will reassess future
MIAMI, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he opened the door to play elsewhere, hinting at plans to split with the Miami Dolphins this off-season after a season-ending loss to the New York Jets.
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
NFL // 3 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs delivered spinning stiff-arms and bolted through webs of would-be tacklers for a 170-yard, four-touchdown performance, leading the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings in their regular-season finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Phila. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to practice before playoff game vs. Packers
Phila. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to practice before playoff game vs. Packers
Miami Dolphins prioritize backup QB search, warn Tua Tagovailoa he's not Superman
Miami Dolphins prioritize backup QB search, warn Tua Tagovailoa he's not Superman
CFP semifinals: Dangerous Notre Dame defense readies for Penn State rushing attack
CFP semifinals: Dangerous Notre Dame defense readies for Penn State rushing attack
Hawks' Trae Young sinks Jazz with buzzer beater from beyond half court
Hawks' Trae Young sinks Jazz with buzzer beater from beyond half court
Gauff draws potential Kenin, Osaka, Pegula quarterfinal path at 2025 Australian Open
Gauff draws potential Kenin, Osaka, Pegula quarterfinal path at 2025 Australian Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement