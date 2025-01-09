Los Angeles wildfires put NFL playoff game venue in limbo

The Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild card round matchup Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Still smoldering wildfires canvasing Los Angeles might impact the NFL playoffs, with the Los Angeles Rams set to host the Minnesota Vikings. The NFL's backup plan is to move Monday's contest to Glendale, Ariz. The Rams are scheduled to play the Vikings at 8 p.m. EST that day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. As of Wednesday, more than 100,000 people were under evacuation orders and more than 1,000 structures had been destroyed by the wildfires in Los Angeles County. Advertisement

"The NFL's priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community," the league said in a statement. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts the with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires."

The NFL said all games have contingency plans for relocation, including potential plans for Monday's game to be played at State Farm Stadium "if necessary."

"We will continue to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with public officials, both clubs and the NFLPA," the NFL said.

The least expensive tickets for Monday's game were listed for $82 on Thursday on the secondary market.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who also hold home games at SoFi Stadium, will be on the road for their postseason opener. They will play the Houston Texans in the first game of the NFL playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

The Rams' headquarters is n Woodland Hills. The Chargers' facility is in El Segundo. Both teams continue to monitor air quality at their practice sites. The Chargers altered their practice schedule to minimize outdoor time, with air quality in the area measured at unhealthy levels.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos announced Wednesday that the organization would provide $200,000 in targeted funding to the American Red Cross, Los Angels Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon and pet rescue organizations. The Chargers also announced several supply drives for the wildfire evacuees.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in another NFL wild card round game at 8 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos in the first game of Sunday's slate. That game will kick off at 1 p.m. from Orchard Park, N.Y. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the Green Bay Packers in the first NFC playoff matchup. That will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Washington Commanders at 8 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Rams-Vikings matchup is the only game scheduled for Monday.

The NFL's divisional round will include two games Jan. 18 and two more Jan. 19. The conference title games will be Jan. 26. Super Bowl LIX will be Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

