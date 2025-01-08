Phila. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns to practice before playoff game vs. Packers

1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed his last two starts because of a concussion. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who missed the last two games with a concussion, was to return to practice Wednesday ahead of a playoff game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Nick Sirianni announced. "He'll be out there today," Sirianni said at a news conference. "We'll get you the injury report after practice. We'll see how it goes." Advertisement

Hurts sustained the concussion in Week 16, a 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Dec. 22 in Landover, Md. He then missed games against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, which the Eagles won.

The Eagles (14-3), who earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC, will host the No. 7 Packers (11-6) at 4:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Philadelphia. They are 4.5-point favorites.

Hurts, who last practiced Dec. 20, completed 68.7% of his throws for 2,903 yards, 18 scores and five interceptions over 15 starts this season. He also ran for 630 yards and 14 scores on 150 carries for the Eagles, who totaled the second-most rushing yards and touchdowns in the NFL on a league-high 621 attempts.

Kenny Pickett completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a score, while rushing for another touchdown, in relief of Hurts during the Eagles' 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys, but was injured and replaced by Tanner McKee.

McKee went on to complete 27 of 41 attempts for 269 yards and two scores in the Eagles' 20-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Hurts completed 20 of 34 passes for 278 yards, two scores and two interceptions in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Packers on Sept. 6 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He completed 64.2% of his throws for 1,087 yards, five scores and two interceptions over his first five postseason appearances. He also ran for 187 yards and five scores over the span.

The Houston Texans, who hold the No. 4 seed in the AFC, will host the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the NFL postseason at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Houston.

