Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 7, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Tennessee Titans, owners of top NFL Draft pick, fire GM Ran Carthon

By Alex Butler

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fired general manager Ran Carthon after two seasons, the team announced Tuesday.

Carthon was named Titans general manager in 2023. He previously served as a scout and personnel executive for the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a news release. "He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path.

"It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course.

Related

"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: We know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."

Advertisement

The Titans went 9-25 over the past two seasons. They recorded winning records for six-consecutive seasons from 2016-17 through 2021-22.

The Titans were 54-45 in six seasons under former coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired last January. That run included a 12-5 record in 2021 and AFC Championship game appearance in 2020.

"We just haven't improved this football team for the last couple of years," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. "We've won nine of the 34 games we've played over the past two seasons, and as much as the record was concerning to Amy as it was to all of our fans, her assessment was also that we're not on course to get where we need to go moving forward.

"As difficult as these decisions are, she believed it was the right one."

The Titans (3-14) tied the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL this season under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. They are to make the first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set for April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

L.A. Chargers to sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for playoff run
NFL // 3 hours ago
L.A. Chargers to sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for playoff run
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to sign veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott for their playoff run.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore ACL vs. Chicago Bears
NFL // 19 hours ago
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore ACL vs. Chicago Bears
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore the ACL in his right knee in a Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears and will miss the playoffs, coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, 3 other assistants
NFL // 1 day ago
Cincinnati Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, 3 other assistants
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals, 9-8 during each of the last two seasons, fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive line coach Frank Pollack, linebacker coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson after 4-13 season
NFL // 1 day ago
Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson after 4-13 season
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Pederson, but will retain general manager Trent Baalke, owner Shad Khan announced Monday. Pederson led the Jaguars to a 22-29 record over the last three seasons.
Tyreek Hill implies split with Miami Dolphins, says he will reassess future
NFL // 1 day ago
Tyreek Hill implies split with Miami Dolphins, says he will reassess future
MIAMI, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he opened the door to play elsewhere, hinting at plans to split with the Miami Dolphins this off-season after a season-ending loss to the New York Jets.
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
NFL // 1 day ago
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs delivered spinning stiff-arms and bolted through webs of would-be tacklers for a 170-yard, four-touchdown performance, leading the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings in their regular-season finale.
Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks
NFL // 3 days ago
Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- While some teams still try to make the playoffs, several NFL franchises could change their fortunes with a loss in Week 18, with the right to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft still up for grabs.
Dolphins preparing QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Jets; Tua Tagovailoa 'unlikely'
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins preparing QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Jets; Tua Tagovailoa 'unlikely'
MIAMI, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Tyler Huntley is preparing to be the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for their season finale Sunday against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications
NFL // 4 days ago
Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Several NFL teams hope Carson Wentz and the Kansas City Chiefs can beat the Denver Broncos to open up the AFC's final playoff spot, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons eye the NFC's last ticket in Week 18.
Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
NFL // 5 days ago
Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Travis Kelce are among 88 confirmed selections for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens led all teams with nine selections for the annual celebration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore ACL vs. Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore ACL vs. Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, 3 other assistants
Cincinnati Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, 3 other assistants
L.A. Chargers to sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for playoff run
L.A. Chargers to sign ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for playoff run
Trainer Bob Baffert tightens hold on top ranks of Kentucky Derby standings
Trainer Bob Baffert tightens hold on top ranks of Kentucky Derby standings
New York Mets to retire David Wright's No. 5
New York Mets to retire David Wright's No. 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement