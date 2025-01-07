Tennessee Titans, owners of top NFL Draft pick, fire GM Ran Carthon

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fired general manager Ran Carthon after two seasons, the team announced Tuesday.

Carthon was named Titans general manager in 2023. He previously served as a scout and personnel executive for the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a news release. "He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path.

"It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course.

"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: We know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."

The Titans went 9-25 over the past two seasons. They recorded winning records for six-consecutive seasons from 2016-17 through 2021-22.

The Titans were 54-45 in six seasons under former coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired last January. That run included a 12-5 record in 2021 and AFC Championship game appearance in 2020.

"We just haven't improved this football team for the last couple of years," Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said. "We've won nine of the 34 games we've played over the past two seasons, and as much as the record was concerning to Amy as it was to all of our fans, her assessment was also that we're not on course to get where we need to go moving forward.

"As difficult as these decisions are, she believed it was the right one."

The Titans (3-14) tied the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL this season under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. They are to make the first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is set for April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.