1 of 5 | Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (C) will join a Los Angeles Chargers running backs room led by J.K. Dobbins. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to sign veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott for their playoff run. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Fox Sports about the signing Monday. The Dallas Cowboys released Elliott on Dec. 31. He will start out with the Chargers practice squad. Advertisement

Elliott, 29, totaled 226 yards and three scores on 74 carries over 15 appearances this season for the Cowboys. He logged 955 yards from scrimmage and five scores over 17 appearances last season for the New England Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2016 first-team All-Pro has the second-most career rushing yards among active players, trailing only Derrick Henry.

He will join a Chargers running backs room that also features J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. Edwards is currently dealing with an ankle injury.

The Chargers will face the Houston Texans in the wild card round at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Houston.