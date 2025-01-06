Tyreek Hill implies split with Miami Dolphins, says he will reassess future

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) totaled 959 yards and six scores on 81 catches over 17 starts this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he opened the door to play elsewhere, hinting at plans to split with the Miami Dolphins this off-season after a season-ending loss to the New York Jets. Hill made the comments in the visiting locker room after the 32-20 setback Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Advertisement

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro, who was the first player in history to eclipse 1,700 receiving yards in consecutive seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24) failed to reach 1,000 yards (959) over 17 appearances this season. He also failed to make the playoffs for the first time of his career.

"There are a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill told reporters, according to the Miami Herald. "Just see what I need to do to continue to get better as a player so I can continue to reach that 1,000-yard mark."

Hill signed a restructured contract with the Dolphins last off-season. That four-year deal, initially signed in 2022, includes $106.5 million in fully guaranteed money. He remains under contract for the next two seasons.

"I don't even know, bruh," Hill said. "This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs. For me, I just have to do what's best for me and my family ... if that's here or wherever the case may be.

"I'm about to open up that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Hill cited quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health-related absences from the Dolphins lineup when asked about the team's subpar 8-9 campaign. Tagovailoa, who signed a $212.4 million extension last off-season, missed six starts this season, the most of his career since he became a full-time starter.

Hill, who was selected by his peers as the top player in the NFL through a vote in August, followed his locker room comments with a post Sunday on X.

"Love Fin nation blessing y'all opened doors for the Hill family forever," Hill wrote on the social media platform. "Nothing but respect and love."

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN 7 that he will have "an internal discussion" with Hill before publicly addressing his comments. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he also plans to talk to Hill this week.

"It would be unfair for me to match emotion with emotion right after a game, when your season ends. You are fighting for it to extend and with the full belief that you have the ability for that to happen," McDaniel said.

"I'm not going to make a rash judgment on something that. Again, it's a little cloudy in the heat of the moment for multiple reasons. So, I know clarity will be found and you do move forward with conviction as a football team, and I'll look forward to having conversations with him this week."

The Dolphins failed to make the playoffs 13 times over the last 16 seasons. They hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.