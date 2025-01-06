Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 6, 2025 / 9:03 AM

Tyreek Hill implies split with Miami Dolphins, says he will reassess future

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) totaled 959 yards and six scores on 81 catches over 17 starts this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) totaled 959 yards and six scores on 81 catches over 17 starts this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he opened the door to play elsewhere, hinting at plans to split with the Miami Dolphins this off-season after a season-ending loss to the New York Jets.

Hill made the comments in the visiting locker room after the 32-20 setback Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertisement

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro, who was the first player in history to eclipse 1,700 receiving yards in consecutive seasons (2022-23 and 2023-24) failed to reach 1,000 yards (959) over 17 appearances this season. He also failed to make the playoffs for the first time of his career.

"There are a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill told reporters, according to the Miami Herald. "Just see what I need to do to continue to get better as a player so I can continue to reach that 1,000-yard mark."

Advertisement

Hill signed a restructured contract with the Dolphins last off-season. That four-year deal, initially signed in 2022, includes $106.5 million in fully guaranteed money. He remains under contract for the next two seasons.

"I don't even know, bruh," Hill said. "This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs. For me, I just have to do what's best for me and my family ... if that's here or wherever the case may be.

"I'm about to open up that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bruh. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Hill cited quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's health-related absences from the Dolphins lineup when asked about the team's subpar 8-9 campaign. Tagovailoa, who signed a $212.4 million extension last off-season, missed six starts this season, the most of his career since he became a full-time starter.

Advertisement

Hill, who was selected by his peers as the top player in the NFL through a vote in August, followed his locker room comments with a post Sunday on X.

"Love Fin nation blessing y'all opened doors for the Hill family forever," Hill wrote on the social media platform. "Nothing but respect and love."

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN 7 that he will have "an internal discussion" with Hill before publicly addressing his comments. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he also plans to talk to Hill this week.

"It would be unfair for me to match emotion with emotion right after a game, when your season ends. You are fighting for it to extend and with the full belief that you have the ability for that to happen," McDaniel said.

"I'm not going to make a rash judgment on something that. Again, it's a little cloudy in the heat of the moment for multiple reasons. So, I know clarity will be found and you do move forward with conviction as a football team, and I'll look forward to having conversations with him this week."

The Dolphins failed to make the playoffs 13 times over the last 16 seasons. They hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wis.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
NFL // 1 hour ago
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs delivered spinning stiff-arms and bolted through webs of would-be tacklers for a 170-yard, four-touchdown performance, leading the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings in their regular-season finale.
Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks
NFL // 2 days ago
Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- While some teams still try to make the playoffs, several NFL franchises could change their fortunes with a loss in Week 18, with the right to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft still up for grabs.
Dolphins preparing QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Jets; Tua Tagovailoa 'unlikely'
NFL // 2 days ago
Dolphins preparing QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Jets; Tua Tagovailoa 'unlikely'
MIAMI, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Tyler Huntley is preparing to be the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for their season finale Sunday against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications
NFL // 2 days ago
Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Several NFL teams hope Carson Wentz and the Kansas City Chiefs can beat the Denver Broncos to open up the AFC's final playoff spot, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons eye the NFC's last ticket in Week 18.
Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
NFL // 3 days ago
Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Travis Kelce among 88 Pro Bowl picks
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Travis Kelce are among 88 confirmed selections for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, the NFL announced Thursday. The Baltimore Ravens led all teams with nine selections for the annual celebration.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph help Detroit Lions fend off San Francisco 49ers
NFL // 6 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph help Detroit Lions fend off San Francisco 49ers
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs slithered and sprinted through defensive linemen while Kerby Joseph snatched two interceptions to help the Detroit Lions overcome a feisty San Francisco 49ers effort in primetime for their 14th win of 2024.
Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs
NFL // 1 week ago
Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels rifled a spiral between two defenders, hitting a diving Zach Ertz in the hands for a game-winning score against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, clinching a playoff berth for the Washington Commanders.
California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield
NFL // 1 week ago
California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive star Dana Stubblefield, who in 2020 was sentenced to 15 years to life for raping a developmentally disabled woman, saw his conviction overturned this week by a California appellate court.
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
NFL // 1 week ago
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Football legend Eric Dickerson thinks his longstanding NFL single-season rushing record will hold up through the 2024 season, despite Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley nearing the mark.
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture
NFL // 1 week ago
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams in the final seconds and the Seattle Seahawks defense totaled seven sacks to notch a close win over the Chicago Bears and stay in the NFL's playoff picture.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College Football Playoff denies request for Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl time swap
College Football Playoff denies request for Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl time swap
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed
Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks
Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger, 26, dies in avalanche
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger, 26, dies in avalanche
Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications
Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement