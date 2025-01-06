Advertisement
NFL
Jan. 6, 2025 / 7:51 AM

Jahmyr Gibbs dominates Minnesota Vikings, helps Detroit Lions clinch NFC's top seed

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke the franchise record for touchdowns with 20 during his record-setting 2024-25 campaign. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs broke the franchise record for touchdowns with 20 during his record-setting 2024-25 campaign. File Photo by Rena Laverty/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs delivered spinning stiff-arms and bolted through webs of would-be tacklers for a 170-yard, four-touchdown performance, leading the Detroit Lions over the Minnesota Vikings in their regular-season finale.

The 31-9 victory Sunday in Detroit helped the Lions clinch the NFC North division title and the top seed in the NFC, which includes a first-round bye in the playoffs. Gibbs totaled 139 yards and three scores on 23 carries and 31 yards and another score on five catches.

"I just couldn't be more proud of those guys," Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "I just told them that, to me, this has been in the making for a while.

"It takes a special group of guys. ... They really delivered for us. Our playmakers made plays when we needed it."

With his performance, Gibbs finished the season with an NFL-best and franchise record 20 touchdowns. He also totaled 1,929 yards from scrimmage over his 17 appearances.

The Lions out-gained the Vikings 394 to 262 in total yards in Sunday's victory. They also held a 24-14 advantage in first downs, did not allow a touchdown and earned an edge in time of possession of nearly 13 minutes.

Gibbs found the end zone with a 25-yard run with 1:43 remaining in the first quarter and the Lions never looked back. Vikings kicker Will Reichard made the first of his three field goals -- from 25 yards -- midway through the second quarter.

He made another 31-yard kick about about six minutes later. Lions kicker Jake Bates then split the uprights as time expired in the first half for a 10-6 advantage at the break.

Reichard proceeded to make a 51-yard field goal 5:05 into the second half, but the Vikings didn't score again. Lions quarterback Jared Goff connected with Gibbs for a 10-yard score on the next possession, ending a 13-play, 70-yard drive.

Gibbs scored his third touchdown of the night 1:54 into the fourth quarter, breaking loose on a 13-yard run for a 24-9 Lions lead. He found the end zone for the final time on a 4-yard run with 5:14 remaining.

Goff completed 27 of 33 passes for 231 yards, one score and two interceptions. Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 18 of 41 passes for 166 yards in the loss. The Lions held Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to just 54 yards on three catches.

The Lions (15-2) will now get a week off before starting their playoff push.

"It's going to be big to get some of the key players that were out, or battling through injuries, to get them back healthy and ready to go," Gibbs said on a postgame ESPN broadcast. "It's a big thing for us."

The Vikings (14-3) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (10-7) in the wild card round on Jan. 13 in Inglewood, Calif.

