NFL
Jan. 6, 2025 / 10:07 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars fire coach Doug Pederson after 4-13 season

By Alex Butler
Coach Doug Pederson (R) led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 4-13 record this season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
1 of 5 | Coach Doug Pederson (R) led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 4-13 record this season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Doug Pederson, but will retain general manager Trent Baalke, owner Shad Khan announced Monday. Pederson led the Jaguars to a 22-29 record over the last three seasons.

Pederson's Jaguars went 4-13 in 2024-25, finishing third in the AFC South division standings and missing the playoffs for the 15th time in 17 years.

"Doug is an accomplished football man who will undoubtedly enjoy another chapter in his impressive NFL career, and I will be rooting for Doug and his wife, Jeannie, when that occasion arrives," Khan said.

"As much as Doug and I both wish his experience here in Jacksonville would have ended better, I have an obligation first and foremost to serve the best interests of our team and especially our fans, who faithfully support our team and are overdue to be rewarded. In that spirit, the time to summon new leadership is now."

Khan said he "strong believes it is possible next season to restore the winning environment" the Jaguars had "not long ago." The Jaguars will now search for their seventh coach since 2011.

"I will collaborate with general manager Trent Baalke and others, within and close to our organization, to hire a leader who shares my ambition and is ready to seize the extraordinary opportunity we will offer in Jacksonville," Khan said.

The Jaguars went 9-8 and made the playoffs in 2022, Pederson's first season. They went 9-8 again in 2023, but failed to earn a postseason spot.

They started their year with four-consecutive losses. They later went on a five-game losing streak and were 2-10 through 13 weeks. They finished the season with a 2-3 mark over their final five games, earning the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pederson came to Jacksonville after a hiatus of one year following five years at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles, taking them to their first Super Bowl title in 2018.

