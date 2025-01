Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson will miss the playoffs because of a torn ACL in his right knee. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson tore the ACL in his right knee in a Week 18 loss to the Chicago Bears and will miss the playoffs, coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. Watson did not make a catch in the Packers' 24-22 setback Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. He sustained his season-ending knee injury in the second quarter of the Packers' season finale. He was ruled out in the second half. Advertisement

The third-year wide receiver totaled a career-high 620 yards and found the end zone twice on 29 catches over 15 games during his 2024-25 campaign.

The Packers will enter the postseason with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Bo Melton atop their depth chart at wide receiver.

They will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a wild card playoff matchup at 4:30 p.m. EST Sunday in Philadelphia.