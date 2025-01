Head coach Zac Taylor's staff will look different in 2025 after he opted to fire several assistants. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals, who went 9-8 during each of the last two seasons, fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, offensive line coach Frank Pollack, linebacker coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Fox Sports about the firings Monday. Anarumo served as Bengals defensive coordinator for the last six seasons. Advertisement

The Bengals allowed the eighth-most yards and points in the NFL in 2024-25. They allowed the second-most yards and 12th-most points the previous season.

Anarumo, 58, was the New York Giants' defensive backs coach in 2018. He spent six seasons on the Miami Dolphins staff from 2012 through 2017 and was the Dolphins' interim defensive coordinator in 2015.

Bettcher served as Bengals linebackers coach for the last three seasons. Hobby and Pollack assumed their roles in 2021. The Bengals, who had the No. 9 offense -- fueled by the top passing offense in the NFL -- started the season with three consecutive losses.

They ended the season on a five-game winning streak to register a winning record for the fourth-consecutive year. They are 46-52-1 under head coach Zac Taylor, who is under contract through 2026.