NFL
Jan. 3, 2025 / 2:43 PM

Texans-Titans, Browns-Ravens among games linked to top 2025 NFL Draft picks

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Browns fans might encourage a loss this weekend, which could improve their stock in the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Cleveland Browns fans might encourage a loss this weekend, which could improve their stock in the 2025 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- While some teams still try to make the playoffs, several NFL franchises could change their fortunes with a loss in Week 18, with the right to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft still up for grabs.

The New England Patriots (3-13), Tennessee Titans (3-13), Cleveland Browns (3-13) and New York Giants (3-13) all are tied for the worst records in the NFL with one game remaining. The Patriots, who have the worst strength of schedule, are currently set to pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Titans, Browns and Giants follow in the current draft order.

With a loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots can secure that top pick, which they could use on one of several prized college prospects, including wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham, Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. The Patriots, who selected quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick just a year ago, also could trade that selection.

The Bills (13-3) already clinched the AFC East division title and No. 2 seed in the conference, but will still start quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Titans can jump to the top of the draft board, where they could potentially target top quarterback prospects like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, with a Bills victory and a loss to the Houston Texans. The Texans (9-7) already clinched a playoff spot and the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Browns and Giants, who also likely covet Sanders and Ward, could put themselves in position for either quarterback with season-ending losses.

The Browns are likely in the best position for that fate, as they face the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) on Saturday in Baltimore. The Ravens already secured a playoff spot, but can clinch the AFC North division title with a win or tie -- or a Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) loss to -- or tie with -- the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3), who already won the NFC East and clinched the No. 2 seed.

Based on weak strength of schedules, the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12) and Carolina Panthers (4-12) also could climb into Top 3 pick territory with losses, in addition to wins by the Patriots, Titans, Browns and Giants.

The New York Jets (4-12), Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) and Chicago Bears (4-12) also could climb up the order with additional losses and wins by other teams. All of those teams will face opponents who can still benefit from Week 18 victories.

The Jets will take on a Miami Dolphins (8-8) team that needs to win and get a Kansas City Chiefs win over the Denver Broncos, to earn the AFC's final playoff spot. The Raiders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who already earned a playoff spot, but could change their first-round opponent with a win or loss.

The Bears will face the Green Bay Packers, who also punched their playoff ticket, but could alter their seed based on their Week 18 result.

The New Orleans Saints (5-11) currently sit in the No. 10 slot in the draft order. With a loss, and wins by the Bears and/or Raiders, they could earn an even early pick, but they can't drop outside the Top 10 even with a victory.

The Ravens will host the Browns in the first game of Week 18 at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Steelers will host the Bengals at 8 p.m. Saturday in Pittsburgh.

NFL: Detroit Lions defeat San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff changes the play at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on December 30, 2024. The Lions defeated the 49ers 40-34. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

