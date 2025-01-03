Dolphins preparing QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Jets; Tua Tagovailoa 'unlikely'

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley (L) scrambles for a first down against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Tyler Huntley is preparing to be the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback for their season finale Sunday against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. "We'll approach it like 'Snoop' [Huntley] is starting," McDaniel told reporters. "It looks like the way I approached the week was probably smart. I see it as unlikely that Tua will see any action." Advertisement

Tagovailoa, who missed four games earlier this season because of a concussion, is now dealing with a hip injury. He sat out during the Dolphins' win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cleveland and was limited at practice over the last several weeks.

His hip injury first surfaced on the injury report Dec. 18. He is now on track to miss his sixth game this season, the highest total of his career since he became the Dolphins' full-time starter.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa's injury is not simply a pain-tolerance issue. He also said that his hip is fully intact, with no fractures, and called the issue muscle related. He said Tagovailoa has made progress in recovery.

"I think Tua wishes it was just a pain issue," McDaniel said. "It's quite literally being able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do as well as protecting himself from very serious injury if we don't treat it appropriately.

"I wouldn't say it was a bruise, but it's kind of a unique muscle issue as a result of the hip."

McDaniel did not say if doctors advised rest for the quarterback.

"It's been more of consistent check-ins to see how far its gone and whether or not it's quite literally safe to play football in a responsible fashion," McDaniel said. "That's why it's kinda been forecasting and daily acknowledgement or deep drives into how it's doing."

Tagovailoa completed an NFL-high 72.9% of his throws for 2,867 yards, 19 scores and seven interceptions through 11 starts this season. Huntley completed 22 of 26 passes for 225 yards and a score in the Dolphins' win over the Browns. He also ran for 52 yards and a score.

The veteran backup completed 66.3% of his throws for 602 yards, two scores and an interception through his four starts this season. He totaled 119 rushing yards and two scores during that span.

With a slim shot at the playoffs still in the picture, the Dolphins are expected to turn to Huntley once again, but they'll still need help from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs (15-1), who already clinched the AFC's top seed and a first-round bye, will start backup quarterback Carson Wentz against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. With a win -- or losses or ties by the Dolphins (8-8) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) -- the Broncos can keep their wild card playoff spot.

The Dolphins can steal that spot if the Broncos lose and they beat the Jets. The Dolphins and Jets will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

