Chiefs-Broncos, Lions-Vikings among Week 18 games with major playoff implications

1 of 5 | Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (L) throws while under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defender Cedric Johnson on Saturday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Several NFL teams hope Carson Wentz and the Kansas City Chiefs can beat the Denver Broncos to open up the AFC's final playoff spot, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons eye the NFC's last ticket in Week 18. The final weekend of the NFL's regular season will start with two games Saturday, followed by another 14 on Sunday to wrap up the 2024-25 campaign. A dozen of the league's 14 playoff tickets are claimed, with six teams from each conference locked into the field. Advertisement

The Chiefs (15-1) already clinched the top seed in the AFC, which led coach Andy Reid to bench star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for their matchup against the Broncos (9-7) on Sunday in Denver. Wentz will step in for his first start of the season for the Chiefs, who also are expected to rest other stars.

Advertisement

With a win -- or losses or ties by the Miami Dolphins (8-8) and Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) -- the Broncos can keep their wild card playoff spot.

"Our focus has gotta be on this team in general," Broncos coach Sean Payton said of the Chiefs. "There will be some different people in some different places. It's not like college though. We don't have rosters of 105, 110, so when the season starts, they say here is the schedule, go play. Credit to Kansas City. When you go 15-1, you are afforded those decisions. They earned that.

"For us, it's about understanding what we are seeing, scheme-wise, and being ready to play our best game."

If Wentz and the Chiefs manage to beat the Broncos, the Dolphins and Bengals might enter the fold. The Bengals face the longest odds of eligible AFC teams.

Advertisement

They must first beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) in a Saturday AFC North meeting. They would then need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and New York Jets (4-12) to defeat the Dolphins. Both of those matchups are set for 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Denver and East Rutherford, N.J., respectively.

"It's not great," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, an NFL MVP contender, told reporters. "We put ourselves in this spot. Can't complain about it, but we can control what we can control and that's going out and trying to win a game on Saturday."

The Dolphins, who own a tiebreaker on the Bengals, can secure the AFC's final playoff spot with a victory and Broncos loss. They could find that task tall, with several key players, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, nursing injuries.

Star quarterback Josh Allen -- an MVP contender -- and the Buffalo Bills (13-3) are locked in as the AFC's No. 2 seed. Like the Chiefs, they earned a first-round bye. The Baltimore Ravens (11-5), Houston Texans (9-7), Steelers (10-6) and Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) already secured the AFC's other playoff spots. The Texans, who won the AFC South division title, clinched the No. 4 seed.

Advertisement

Quarterback Lamar Jackson -- another MVP contender -- and the Ravens can clinch the AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with a win over -- or tie with -- the Cleveland Browns (3-13) or a Steelers loss to -- or tie with -- the Bengals.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North crown and No. 3 seed with a win and a Ravens loss.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) are the only team to clinch a seed. The NFC East division champions earned the No. 2 seed and are expected to rest several key players, including running back Saquon Barkley, during their Week 18 game against the New York Giants (3-13).

The Detroit Lions (14-2) and Minnesota Vikings (14-2) own the conference's best records and already clinched playoff spots, but will face off for the No. 1 seed and NFC North division title Sunday night in Detroit. The Lions also could earn those accolades with a tie, but the Vikings must win for the top seed and division title.

"They create issues in all three phases that we are going to need to be prepared for," Lions coach Dan Campbell said of the Vikings. "It's a challenge we are looking forward to.

Advertisement

"These are exciting times to be able to play in these types of games. So we are looking forward to it."

The Los Angeles Rams (10-6), who won the NFC West crown, Washington Commanders (11-5) and Green Bay Packers (11-5) also clinched NFC playoff spots.

The Buccaneers (9-7) currently hold the NFC's No. 4 seed. The Falcons (8-8) are the only other NFC team eligible for a playoff spot. The Buccaneers can hang on to their ticket with a win over -- or tie with -- the New Orleans Saints (5-11) -- or a Falcons loss to -- or tie with the Carolina Panthers (4-12).

The Ravens will host the Browns in the first game of Week 18 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore. The Steelers will later host the Bengals at 8 p.m. Saturday in Pittsburgh.

NFL wild card round playoff games will be held Jan. 11 through 13. The divisional round will be held Jan. 18 and 19. Respective NFC and AFC title games will be Jan. 26. Super Bowl LIX will be Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Week 18 games with playoff implications

All times EST

Saturday

Browns at Ravens at 4:30 p.m.

Bengals at Steelers at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m.

Commanders at Cowboys at 1 p.m.

Bears at Packers at 1 p.m.

Saints at Buccaneers at 1 p.m.

Chargers at Raiders at 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs at Broncos at 4:25 p.m.

Seahawks at Rams at 4:25 p.m.

Dolphins at Jets at 4:25 p.m.

Vikings at Lions at 8:20 p.m.

NFL: Detroit Lions defeat San Francisco 49ers