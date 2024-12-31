Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph help Detroit Lions fend off San Francisco 49ers

1 of 5 | Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs slithered and sprinted through defensive linemen while Kerby Joseph snatched two interceptions to help the Detroit Lions overcome a feisty San Francisco 49ers effort in primetime for their 14th win of 2024. Gibbs totaled 163 yards from scrimmage, including an effectively game-clinching 30-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the 40-34 triumph Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. Jameson Williams scored a rushing and receiving touchdown. Tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also caught touchdown passes. Advertisement

"Everything about this was right," Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "It just felt good. It was a great night for football and a great environment. The 49ers are a good team with good coaches. They came out and gave us what they had. We knew they would. We had to earn that win and we did. That got us to 14 wins.

"I'm really proud of the guys."

With Monday's win, the Lions finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record on the road. They remain atop the NFC standings, with the fate of the No. 1 seed to be determined during their Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

"The us-against-everybody mentality, how tight this group is, how close we are, that comes out in full force on the road," said quarterback Jared Goff, who completed 26 of 34 passes for 303 yards and three scores. "Our culture, how prideful we are and what we want to do. Our fans have shown up to road games and have made a difference. They've made it feel like semi-home games and that's important."

The 49ers out-gained the Lions 475-439 in total yards, but most of that came through the air. They also threw turnovers, missed two field goals and botched an extra point.

The Lions held a 152-75 edge in rushing yards and totaled 11 conversions on third or fourth down. They also held an edge in time of possession of nearly 10 minutes. Neither team punted in the Levi's Stadium shootout.

The 49ers scored on their first three possessions and led 21-13 at halftime. The Lions then outscored their foes 18-7 in the third quarter as part of a 27-7 second-half surge. They scored on all of their offensive possessions in the second half, outside of two kneel downs in the final seconds.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown strike to rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on the opening possession. Williams answered with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Purdy connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a 9-yard touchdown toss to start the second quarter. Goff hit St. Brown to start a hook-and-ladder play to help the Lions score on the next possession. St. Brown then flipped the ball to Williams, who darted 41 yards for his second touchdown.

But Purdy kept the 49ers ahead at the break with a 9-yard rushing score about four minutes later.

Goff and the Lions offense relentlessly stalked the end zone after the second-half kickoff. The Lions quarterback connected with LaPorta on a 6-yard score to open the half, ending a 10-play, 66-yard drive.

Purdy threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the next possession, but the Lions responded with a string of 19-consecutive points.

Kicker Jake Bates made a 57-yard field goal with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Seconds later, Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Purdy. Goff then found St. Brown on a 4-yard strike for a 31-28 advantage and the Lions never looked back.

49ers kicker Jake Moody missed his second field goal attempt of the night, which would have tied the game, on the next drive. Bates made a 42-yard kick about three minutes later to extend the Lions lead.

Joseph then intercepted Purdy for a second time midway through the fourth quarter. Gibbs ran for a 30-yard score minutes later for the Lions' final points of the night.

Purdy sustained an elbow injury on the next drive and left the game. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs proceeded to run for a 7-yard score five plays later. The 49ers then failed to recover an onside kick, allowing the Lions to drain the clock.

Purdy completed 27 of 35 passes for 377 yards, three scores and two interceptions. He also ran for 12 yards and a score on three carries. Pearsall totaled eight catches for 141 yards. Tight end George Kittle caught eight passes for 112 yards in the loss.

"It's a real good offense, but still thought we should've slowed them down a little bit more," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of the Lions. "Thought the difference in the game though was [we] didn't ... but we had to win it in a shootout, and I thought the difference was our two turnovers and getting none.

"Once that happened, it kind of, that's why you ended up losing by one score."

The Lions (14-2) will host the Vikings (14-2) in their regular-season finale at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Detroit. The 49ers (6-10) will face the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Phoenix.

Shanahan said Purdy's Week 18 status is in doubt because of his ailing elbow, citing nerve issues as part of the injury.