Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 31, 2024 / 8:17 AM

Jahmyr Gibbs, Kerby Joseph help Detroit Lions fend off San Francisco 49ers

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph returns an interception against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs slithered and sprinted through defensive linemen while Kerby Joseph snatched two interceptions to help the Detroit Lions overcome a feisty San Francisco 49ers effort in primetime for their 14th win of 2024.

Gibbs totaled 163 yards from scrimmage, including an effectively game-clinching 30-yard touchdown run in the final minutes of the 40-34 triumph Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. Jameson Williams scored a rushing and receiving touchdown. Tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also caught touchdown passes.

Advertisement

"Everything about this was right," Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "It just felt good. It was a great night for football and a great environment. The 49ers are a good team with good coaches. They came out and gave us what they had. We knew they would. We had to earn that win and we did. That got us to 14 wins.

Advertisement

"I'm really proud of the guys."

With Monday's win, the Lions finished the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record on the road. They remain atop the NFC standings, with the fate of the No. 1 seed to be determined during their Week 18 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

"The us-against-everybody mentality, how tight this group is, how close we are, that comes out in full force on the road," said quarterback Jared Goff, who completed 26 of 34 passes for 303 yards and three scores. "Our culture, how prideful we are and what we want to do. Our fans have shown up to road games and have made a difference. They've made it feel like semi-home games and that's important."

The 49ers out-gained the Lions 475-439 in total yards, but most of that came through the air. They also threw turnovers, missed two field goals and botched an extra point.

The Lions held a 152-75 edge in rushing yards and totaled 11 conversions on third or fourth down. They also held an edge in time of possession of nearly 10 minutes. Neither team punted in the Levi's Stadium shootout.

The 49ers scored on their first three possessions and led 21-13 at halftime. The Lions then outscored their foes 18-7 in the third quarter as part of a 27-7 second-half surge. They scored on all of their offensive possessions in the second half, outside of two kneel downs in the final seconds.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown strike to rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on the opening possession. Williams answered with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Purdy connected with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on a 9-yard touchdown toss to start the second quarter. Goff hit St. Brown to start a hook-and-ladder play to help the Lions score on the next possession. St. Brown then flipped the ball to Williams, who darted 41 yards for his second touchdown.

But Purdy kept the 49ers ahead at the break with a 9-yard rushing score about four minutes later.

Goff and the Lions offense relentlessly stalked the end zone after the second-half kickoff. The Lions quarterback connected with LaPorta on a 6-yard score to open the half, ending a 10-play, 66-yard drive.

Advertisement

Purdy threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Deebo Samuel on the next possession, but the Lions responded with a string of 19-consecutive points.

Kicker Jake Bates made a 57-yard field goal with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. Seconds later, Lions safety Kerby Joseph intercepted Purdy. Goff then found St. Brown on a 4-yard strike for a 31-28 advantage and the Lions never looked back.

49ers kicker Jake Moody missed his second field goal attempt of the night, which would have tied the game, on the next drive. Bates made a 42-yard kick about three minutes later to extend the Lions lead.

Joseph then intercepted Purdy for a second time midway through the fourth quarter. Gibbs ran for a 30-yard score minutes later for the Lions' final points of the night.

Purdy sustained an elbow injury on the next drive and left the game. Backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs proceeded to run for a 7-yard score five plays later. The 49ers then failed to recover an onside kick, allowing the Lions to drain the clock.

Purdy completed 27 of 35 passes for 377 yards, three scores and two interceptions. He also ran for 12 yards and a score on three carries. Pearsall totaled eight catches for 141 yards. Tight end George Kittle caught eight passes for 112 yards in the loss.

"It's a real good offense, but still thought we should've slowed them down a little bit more," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of the Lions. "Thought the difference in the game though was [we] didn't ... but we had to win it in a shootout, and I thought the difference was our two turnovers and getting none.

"Once that happened, it kind of, that's why you ended up losing by one score."

The Lions (14-2) will host the Vikings (14-2) in their regular-season finale at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Detroit. The 49ers (6-10) will face the Arizona Cardinals (7-9) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Phoenix.

Shanahan said Purdy's Week 18 status is in doubt because of his ailing elbow, citing nerve issues as part of the injury.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs
NFL // 1 day ago
Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels rifled a spiral between two defenders, hitting a diving Zach Ertz in the hands for a game-winning score against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, clinching a playoff berth for the Washington Commanders.
California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield
NFL // 2 days ago
California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive star Dana Stubblefield, who in 2020 was sentenced to 15 years to life for raping a developmentally disabled woman, saw his conviction overturned this week by a California appellate court.
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
NFL // 3 days ago
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Football legend Eric Dickerson thinks his longstanding NFL single-season rushing record will hold up through the 2024 season, despite Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley nearing the mark.
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture
NFL // 4 days ago
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams in the final seconds and the Seattle Seahawks defense totaled seven sacks to notch a close win over the Chicago Bears and stay in the NFL's playoff picture.
Teddy Bridgewater quits retirement, joins Detroit Lions as backup quarterback
NFL // 4 days ago
Teddy Bridgewater quits retirement, joins Detroit Lions as backup quarterback
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ended his short retirement and agreed to join the Detroit Lions, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday.
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
NFL // 6 days ago
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Bucky Irving and Keenan Allen are among nine players UPI senior sports writer Alex Burler expects to help fantasy football teams win titles in Week 17.
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
NFL // 1 week ago
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Amen Thompson body slams Tyler Herro in Rockets' loss to Heat
Amen Thompson body slams Tyler Herro in Rockets' loss to Heat
Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs
Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs
Ex-FSU basketball players sue coach for $1.5M in unpaid NIL royalties
Ex-FSU basketball players sue coach for $1.5M in unpaid NIL royalties
Weekend races in Japan, Florida point toward February's $20 million Saudi Cup
Weekend races in Japan, Florida point toward February's $20 million Saudi Cup
California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield
California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement