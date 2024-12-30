Record-setting Jayden Daniels drives win over Falcons, leads Commanders to playoffs

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (L) set an NFL record for the most rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single season during a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Landover, Md. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels rifled a spiral between two defenders, hitting a diving Zach Ertz in the hands for a game-winning score against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, clinching a playoff berth for the Washington Commanders. Daniels twirled the 2-yard dart on the first drive of the bonus period to give the Commanders the 30-24 walk-off victory Sunday in Landover, Md. The Rookie of the Year favorite completed 24 of 36 passes for 227 yards and three scores, while gaining another 127 yards on the ground. That ground total helped him set an NFL single-season record for rushing yards (864) by a rookie quarterback. Advertisement

"I'm excited, I'm happy," Daniels told reporters. "The fanbase waited a long time for this.

"I really can't put into words how much it means to them and how much it means to me to be out there and be able to lead this franchise and this team to opportunities like that."

Advertisement HELLO, WILD CARD ROUND!!!!!!#WASvsDAL: TBD next week pic.twitter.com/8uPbCJC3fo— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 30, 2024

The Commanders trailed by 10 points in the first half, but outscored their foes 23-7 down the stretch. They out-gained the Falcons 412-337 in total yards, including 216-126 on the ground. They also logged 29 first downs and held an edge in time of possession of more than 15 minutes.

"This was a real demonstration of their connection," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "It got hard. It got behind. Over the last couple weeks, there have been some moments like that. ... One of the things I admire so much about them is that they are never out of the fight.

"I love coaching these guys and what they stand for."

A Falcons turnover fueled an initial advantage for the home team, with Commanders defensive back Quan Martin intercepting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the game's opening drive.

Daniels threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus about three minutes later. But Falcons running back Bijan Robinson tied the score with a 1-yard touchdown run on the next possession, ending a 10-play, 70-yard drive.

Robinson found the end zone for a second time 4:24 before halftime for a 14-7 Falcons lead. Falcons kicker Riley Patterson made a 39-yard field goal at the end of the half to push the advantage to 10 at the break.

Daniels and the Commanders then orchestrated their rally, using two long drives to wrestle away momentum and get the Northwest Stadium seats shaking.

The star quarterback led the Commanders on a 15-play, 69-yard drive to start the second half. He hit Ertz with a 10-yard touchdown pass to end that possession. The Commanders defense then forced a quick 3-and-out from the Falcons to give the ball back to Daniels.

The offense rewarded that effort with a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Running back Chris Rodriguez capped that drive with a 2-yard rushing score, giving the lead back to the Commanders two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 31-yard field goal about 5:30 later for a 7-point edge. But the Falcons went on to tie the score when Penix threw a 13-yard touchdown toss to tight end Kyle Pitts with 1:19 remaining.

The Commanders offense stalled at the end of regulation, giving Patterson a chance to win the game with his leg. The Falcons kicker fell short of that opportunity, with a 56-yard field goal attempt hitting the ground several yards in front of the cross bar as time expired, resulting in overtime.

Daniels calmly collected himself and proceeded to lead the Commanders on their 12-play, 70-yard game-winning drive, steering the franchise into the playoffs for just the second time since 2015.

Ertz totaled 72 yards on six catches, including his two touchdown snags. Zaccheaus logged eight catches for 85 yards. Penix completed 19 of 35 passes for 223 yards, a score and an interception. Robinson totaled 98 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches, including his two scoring runs. Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught seven passes for a game-high 106 yards.

Daniels set the new record for rushing yards by a rookie quarterback in the fourth quarter, passing the mark previously set by former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III during the 2012-13 season. Griffin, who ran for 815 yards, also led the Commanders to the playoffs during his rookie campaign. He was rewarded with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Sunday's performance marked Daniels' first career game with at least 100 rushing yards. He completed 69.4% of his throws or 3,540 yards, 25 scores and nine interceptions through his the first 16 appearances of his NFL career.

Daniels and the Commanders (11-5) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-9) in their season finale at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Falcons (8-8) will host the Carolina Panthers (4-12) at the same time Sunday in Atlanta.