Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 28, 2024 / 2:10 PM

California court overturns rape conviction of ex-NFL star Dana Stubblefield

By Don Jacobson
Dana Stubblefield (#94) is shown playing for the Washington Redskins in a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Washington D.C. on Oct. 15, 2000. Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction and sentence of 15 years to life was overturned by a California appellate court this week. File Photo by Greg Whitesell/UPI
Dana Stubblefield (#94) is shown playing for the Washington Redskins in a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Washington D.C. on Oct. 15, 2000. Stubblefield's 2020 rape conviction and sentence of 15 years to life was overturned by a California appellate court this week. File Photo by Greg Whitesell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former NFL defensive star Dana Stubblefield, who in 2020 was sentenced to 15 years to life for raping a developmentally disabled woman, saw his conviction overturned this week by a California appellate court.

California's 6th District Court of Appeal, based in San Jose, ruled Thursday that Stubblefield's conviction was obtained in violation of the state's Racial Justice Act of 2020, agreeing with the former San Francisco 49er's lawyers that state prosecutors used an illegal, racially-tinged closing argument to convict him.

Advertisement

"Having found that Stubblefield's conviction was sought or obtained in violation of [the Racial Justice Act] and the judgment having been entered, we conclude subdivision(e)(2)(A) requires us to vacate the conviction and sentence, find that it is legally invalid, and order new proceedings consistent with subdivision (a)," the appellate court wrote.

The case was remanded back to the trial court in Santa Clara, Calif., where the state must now decide whether to re-try the former three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Related

Stubblefield, 49, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being found guilty of raping a developmentally disabled woman at gunpoint while she was visiting his home as a prospective babysitter in 2015.

Advertisement

The former player's lawyers argued at trial the sex was consensual and that the woman had accepted money from Stubblefield.

During closing arguments, they also objected to prosecutors' statements about why the gun allegedly used in the incident was never produced nor was a search for it ever conducted by police.

Prosecutors "explicitly and implicitly appealed to racial bias" by arguing that police did not search Stubblefield's house partly because he was Black and a search would have resulted in a "storm of controversy" in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer only weeks earlier, the appellate court wrote.

The trial judge let the comments stand, constituting a violation of state law barring prosecutors from seeking a conviction on the basis of race, the justices found in vacating the verdict and the sentence against Stubblefield.

Stubblefield was drafted by the 49ers out of the University of Kansas in 1993 and played 11 seasons in the NFL with San Francisco, Washington and Oakland. He won Super Bowl XXIX with the Niners in 1995 and was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 1997. He was a Pro Bowler in 1994, 1995 and 1997 before retiring in 2004.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
NFL // 1 day ago
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Football legend Eric Dickerson thinks his longstanding NFL single-season rushing record will hold up through the 2024 season, despite Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley nearing the mark.
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture
NFL // 1 day ago
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams in the final seconds and the Seattle Seahawks defense totaled seven sacks to notch a close win over the Chicago Bears and stay in the NFL's playoff picture.
Teddy Bridgewater quits retirement, joins Detroit Lions as backup quarterback
NFL // 2 days ago
Teddy Bridgewater quits retirement, joins Detroit Lions as backup quarterback
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ended his short retirement and agreed to join the Detroit Lions, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday.
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 2 days ago
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
NFL // 4 days ago
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Bucky Irving and Keenan Allen are among nine players UPI senior sports writer Alex Burler expects to help fantasy football teams win titles in Week 17.
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
NFL // 4 days ago
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot.
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and James Conner were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
NFL // 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Kader Kohou left his feet for a game-sealing interception, helping the Miami Dolphins preserve a late lead over the San Francisco 49ers and keeping their razor-thin playoff hopes alive Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CBS sportscasting icon Greg Gumbel dies of cancer at 78
CBS sportscasting icon Greg Gumbel dies of cancer at 78
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
Eric Dickerson thinks Eagles' Saquon Barkley will fall short of rushing record
Opening Day at Santa Anita a hit for fans, jockey Flavien Prat
Opening Day at Santa Anita a hit for fans, jockey Flavien Prat
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement