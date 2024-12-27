Trending
Riq Woolen interception helps Seahawks beat Bears, stay in playoff picture

By Alex Butler
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (R) celebrates his late game interception against the Chicago Bears on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (R) celebrates his late game interception against the Chicago Bears on Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams in the final seconds and the Seattle Seahawks defense totaled seven sacks to notch a close win over the Chicago Bears and stay in the NFL's playoff picture.

Woolen snagged his game-clinching catch with about 14 seconds remaining in the 6-3 triumph Thursday at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears and Seahawks combined for just 444 total yards and never found the end zone.

"It's not easy coming across the country on a short week and playing in an atmosphere like that, so our guys deserve a lot of credit for their poise," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald told reporters.

Defensive end Leonard Williams totaled two sacks in the victory. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, nose tackle Jarran Reed, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and linebackers Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall also registered sacks for the Seahawks.

"That's one thing we knew we were going to have to focus on on defense, just attacking the quarterback," Williams said.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith completed 17 of 23 passes for 160 yards. Caleb Williams completed 16 of 28 passes for 122 yards and an interception for the Bears.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers made a 27-yard field goal on the first drive of the night. Cairo Santos put the Bears on the scoreboard with a 42-yard kick 2:32 before halftime. Myers then made a 50-yard attempt about two minutes later for the final points of the night.

The second half featured seven punts and two turnovers. Williams and the Bears drove to the Seahawks 40-yard line on their final drive of the game, attempting to get in field goal range or to score a game-winning touchdown. But the rookie quarterback tossed a deep ball while falling backward on the Bears' final play.

Woolen tracked the attempt and out-jumped Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen, securing the game-clinching interception.

The Seahawks (9-7) earned their fifth victory in seven games and sit in the No. 8 spot in the NFC playoff picture, just behind the No. 7 Washington Commanders (10-5).

The Bears (4-12) have now lost 10-consecutive games and are on track to get a Top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

