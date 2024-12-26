Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals wider receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are among my other Top 5 options for this week, when most leagues hold their championships.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Keenan Allen should be considered Top 10 plays.
Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.
Week 17 wide receiver rankings
1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN
2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
4. Davante Adams, New York Jets at BUF
5. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
6. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at CHI
8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at PHI
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at SF
10. Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears vs. SEA
11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PHI
12. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at NO
13. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at CLE
14. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET
16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN
17. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at WAS
18. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at TB
19. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
20. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
21. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET
22. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. IND
23. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. SEA
24. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at SF
25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at CIN
26. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at JAX
27. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at CHI
28. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
29. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at MIN
30. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF
31. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
32. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA
33. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers at NE
34. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans at JAX
35. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at LAR
36. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at NYG
37. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts at NYG
38. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. IND
39. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. SEA
40. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons at WAS
41. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers at TB
42. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
43. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at NE
44. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at MIN
45. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
46. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
47. Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta Falcons at WAS
48. Kendric Bourne, New England Patriots vs. LAC
49. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at NYG
50. Olamide Zaccheaus, Washington Commanders vs. ATL
