Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 26, 2024 / 9:24 AM

Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals wider receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals wider receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.

Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are among my other Top 5 options for this week, when most leagues hold their championships.

Advertisement

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Keenan Allen should be considered Top 10 plays.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.

Related

Week 17 wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

4. Davante Adams, New York Jets at BUF

5. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

6. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at CHI

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at SF

Advertisement

10. Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

12. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

13. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at CLE

14. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET

16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN

17. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

18. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at TB

19. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

20. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

21. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET

22. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. IND

23. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

24. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at SF

25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at CIN

26. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at JAX

27. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at CHI

28. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

29. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at MIN

30. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF

31. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

32. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

33. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

34. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans at JAX

35. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at LAR

Advertisement

36. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at NYG

37. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts at NYG

38. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. IND

39. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

40. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

41. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers at TB

42. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

43. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

44. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at MIN

45. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

46. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

47. Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

48. Kendric Bourne, New England Patriots vs. LAC

49. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at NYG

50. Olamide Zaccheaus, Washington Commanders vs. ATL

NFL: Green Bay Parkers shut out New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (C) is tackled by New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (L) and safety J.T. Gray as he runs back the opening kickoff during the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on December 23, 2024. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
NFL // 1 day ago
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Bucky Irving and Keenan Allen are among nine players UPI senior sports writer Alex Burler expects to help fantasy football teams win titles in Week 17.
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
NFL // 2 days ago
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot.
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
NFL // 2 days ago
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and James Conner were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Kader Kohou left his feet for a game-sealing interception, helping the Miami Dolphins preserve a late lead over the San Francisco 49ers and keeping their razor-thin playoff hopes alive Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
NFL // 6 days ago
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jared Goff is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16.
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 week ago
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- James Conner and D'Andre Swift are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 16.
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football campaign, with teams battling for postseason glory.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos
NFL // 6 days ago
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert split the defense with an off-balance touchdown pass that coach Jim Harbaugh called his best this season, helping the Los Angeles Chargers rally past the Denver Broncos in primetime.
Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins
NFL // 1 week ago
Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Michael Penix Jr., will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback moving forward, while Kirk Cousins, who signed a $180 million contract last off-season, is headed to the bench, coach Raheem Morris announced.
Cardinals, All-Pro safety Budda Baker agree to 3-year, $54M extension
NFL // 1 week ago
Cardinals, All-Pro safety Budda Baker agree to 3-year, $54M extension
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Budda Baker agreed to a three-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals, keeping the All-Pro safety under contract through the 2027 NFL season, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle
LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger, 26, dies in avalanche
Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger, 26, dies in avalanche
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
7 unforgettable sports moments from 2024 -- and 4 to expect in 2025
7 unforgettable sports moments from 2024 -- and 4 to expect in 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement