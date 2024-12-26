Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals wider receiver Ja'Marr Chase leads the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17. Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are among my other Top 5 options for this week, when most leagues hold their championships. Advertisement

Brian Thomas Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Keenan Allen should be considered Top 10 plays.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.

Week 17 wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

4. Davante Adams, New York Jets at BUF

5. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

6. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at CHI

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at SF

Advertisement

10. Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. PHI

12. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

13. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at CLE

14. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET

16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN

17. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

18. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at TB

19. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

20. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

21. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET

22. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. IND

23. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

24. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at SF

25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at CIN

26. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at JAX

27. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at CHI

28. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

29. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at MIN

30. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF

31. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

32. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

33. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

34. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans at JAX

35. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at LAR

Advertisement

36. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at NYG

37. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts at NYG

38. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. IND

39. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

40. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

41. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers at TB

42. Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

43. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

44. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at MIN

45. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

46. Amari Cooper, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

47. Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

48. Kendric Bourne, New England Patriots vs. LAC

49. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at NYG

50. Olamide Zaccheaus, Washington Commanders vs. ATL

NFL: Green Bay Parkers shut out New Orleans Saints