Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley lead my Top-30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor join Gibbs and Barkley inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Kyren Williams, Bucky Irving, Josh Jacobs, Zach Charbonnet and Aaron Jones are inside my Top 10.
Gibbs, Irving, Taylor, Williams also are among my nine players who can help teams win fantasy football titles. My Week 17 wide receiver rankings are available here.
Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.
Week 17 running back rankings
1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at SF
2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at CLE
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at WAS
5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at NYG
6. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
7. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
8. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at MIN
9. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks at CHI
10. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
11. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN
12. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants vs. IND
13. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at TB
14. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at JAX
15. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
16. Breece Hall, New York Jets at BUF
17. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at PHI
18. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. ATL
19. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA
20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. SEA
21. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders at NO
22. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
23. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. LAC
24. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers at NE
25. Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders at NO
26. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints vs. LV
27. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at CIN
29. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans at JAX
30. Patrick Taylor, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET
