NFL
Dec. 26, 2024 / 9:55 AM

Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (C) leads the NFL with 2,114 yards from scrimmage. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (C) leads the NFL with 2,114 yards from scrimmage. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley lead my Top-30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.

De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor join Gibbs and Barkley inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Kyren Williams, Bucky Irving, Josh Jacobs, Zach Charbonnet and Aaron Jones are inside my Top 10.

Gibbs, Irving, Taylor, Williams also are among my nine players who can help teams win fantasy football titles. My Week 17 wide receiver rankings are available here.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.

Week 17 running back rankings

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at SF

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at CLE

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at NYG

6. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

7. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

8. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at MIN

9. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks at CHI

10. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

11. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN

12. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants vs. IND

13. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at TB

14. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at JAX

15. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

16. Breece Hall, New York Jets at BUF

17. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

18. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. ATL

19. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

21. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

22. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

23. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. LAC

24. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

25. Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

26. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints vs. LV

27. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at CIN

29. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans at JAX

30. Patrick Taylor, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET

NFL: Green Bay Parkers shut out New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (C) is tackled by New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (L) and safety J.T. Gray as he runs back the opening kickoff during the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on December 23, 2024. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 31 minutes ago
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
NFL // 1 day ago
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Bucky Irving and Keenan Allen are among nine players UPI senior sports writer Alex Burler expects to help fantasy football teams win titles in Week 17.
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
NFL // 2 days ago
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot.
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
NFL // 2 days ago
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and James Conner were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Kader Kohou left his feet for a game-sealing interception, helping the Miami Dolphins preserve a late lead over the San Francisco 49ers and keeping their razor-thin playoff hopes alive Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
NFL // 6 days ago
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jared Goff is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16.
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 week ago
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- James Conner and D'Andre Swift are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 16.
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football campaign, with teams battling for postseason glory.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos
NFL // 6 days ago
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert split the defense with an off-balance touchdown pass that coach Jim Harbaugh called his best this season, helping the Los Angeles Chargers rally past the Denver Broncos in primetime.
Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins
NFL // 1 week ago
Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Michael Penix Jr., will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback moving forward, while Kirk Cousins, who signed a $180 million contract last off-season, is headed to the bench, coach Raheem Morris announced.
