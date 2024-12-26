Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings

1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (C) leads the NFL with 2,114 yards from scrimmage. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley lead my Top-30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17. De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor join Gibbs and Barkley inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Kyren Williams, Bucky Irving, Josh Jacobs, Zach Charbonnet and Aaron Jones are inside my Top 10. Advertisement

Gibbs, Irving, Taylor, Williams also are among my nine players who can help teams win fantasy football titles. My Week 17 wide receiver rankings are available here.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.

Week 17 running back rankings

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at SF

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at CLE

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at WAS

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at NYG

6. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

7. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR

8. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at MIN

9. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks at CHI

10. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB

11. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN

Advertisement

12. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants vs. IND

13. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at TB

14. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at JAX

15. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

16. Breece Hall, New York Jets at BUF

17. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

18. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. ATL

19. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. MIA

20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. SEA

21. Alexander Mattison, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

22. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

23. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. LAC

24. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers at NE

25. Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders at NO

26. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints vs. LV

27. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at CIN

28. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

29. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans at JAX

30. Patrick Taylor, San Francisco 49ers vs. DET

NFL: Green Bay Parkers shut out New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (C) is tackled by New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (L) and safety J.T. Gray as he runs back the opening kickoff during the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on December 23, 2024. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo