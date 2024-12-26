Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings

1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (L) talks to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Copper Rush after a game Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield lead my Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Joe Burrow and Caleb Williams join Daniels and Mayfield inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Jared Goff, Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford and Anthony Richardson are my other Top 10 plays.
Daniels also is among my nine players who can help teams win fantasy football titles. My Week 17 wide receiver and running back rankings also are available.
Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, who played Wednesday, were removed from my rankings.
Week 17 quarterback rankings
1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders vs. ATL
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
3. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN
5. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears vs. SEA
6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at SF
7. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos at CIN
8. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
10. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at NYG
11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at LAR
12. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at MIN
13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers at TB
14. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at NE
15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at CLE
16. Drake Maye, New England Patriots vs. LAC
17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at CHI
18. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets at BUF
19. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons at WAS
20. Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders at NO
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (C) is tackled by New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice (L) and safety J.T. Gray as he runs back the opening kickoff during the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on December 23, 2024. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo