Teddy Bridgewater quits retirement, joins Detroit Lions as backup quarterback

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (pictured) is expected to back up Detroit Lions starter Jared Goff. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ended his short retirement and agreed to join the Detroit Lions, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday. Bridgewater, 32, had played for the Lions in 2023 before retiring and coaching Miami's Northwestern High School football team to a state title. Advertisement

"I've been in contact with Teddy for a while," Campbell told reporters. "It was something that was always potentially a possibility."

The 2015 Pro Bowl selection completed 66.4% of his throws for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions over 79 career appearances, including 65 starts. He also ran for 844 yards and 11 scores.

Coach Campbell on Teddy Bridgewater pic.twitter.com/UEDA77T35q— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 26, 2024

Bridgewater, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, started his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

"To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience, he's staying in shape, he's been throwing ... it just brings a level of professionalism, a veteran presence," Campbell said of Bridgewater.

Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,095 yards -- both of those marks good for second in the league -- through 15 starts this season. He totaled 33 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions for the 13-2 Lions.

Hendon Hooker -- a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- is the only other quarterback on the Lions' roster. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards in three appearances this season.

Campbell said the Bridgewater agreement did not mean the Lions are "disappointed with Hooker." He also cited Hooker's improvement and said the second-year quarterback still could play for the Lions.

"It's just a different world we are getting ready to walk into," Campbell said. "We felt like this is the right thing to do, especially with somebody I have a tremendous amount of trust with.

"He understands our offense well. The guys know him well. The coaches know him well. He brings a certain level of comfort to us."

The Lions, who clinched a playoff berth, but still are fighting for a first-round bye, will face the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.