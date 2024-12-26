Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 26, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Teddy Bridgewater quits retirement, joins Detroit Lions as backup quarterback

By Alex Butler
Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (pictured) is expected to back up Detroit Lions starter Jared Goff. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (pictured) is expected to back up Detroit Lions starter Jared Goff. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ended his short retirement and agreed to join the Detroit Lions, coach Dan Campbell confirmed Thursday.

Bridgewater, 32, had played for the Lions in 2023 before retiring and coaching Miami's Northwestern High School football team to a state title.

Advertisement

"I've been in contact with Teddy for a while," Campbell told reporters. "It was something that was always potentially a possibility."

The 2015 Pro Bowl selection completed 66.4% of his throws for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions over 79 career appearances, including 65 starts. He also ran for 844 yards and 11 scores.

Bridgewater, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, started his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

"To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience, he's staying in shape, he's been throwing ... it just brings a level of professionalism, a veteran presence," Campbell said of Bridgewater.

Advertisement

Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,095 yards -- both of those marks good for second in the league -- through 15 starts this season. He totaled 33 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions for the 13-2 Lions.

Hendon Hooker -- a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- is the only other quarterback on the Lions' roster. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 62 yards in three appearances this season.

Campbell said the Bridgewater agreement did not mean the Lions are "disappointed with Hooker." He also cited Hooker's improvement and said the second-year quarterback still could play for the Lions.

"It's just a different world we are getting ready to walk into," Campbell said. "We felt like this is the right thing to do, especially with somebody I have a tremendous amount of trust with.

"He understands our offense well. The guys know him well. The coaches know him well. He brings a certain level of comfort to us."

The Lions, who clinched a playoff berth, but still are fighting for a first-round bye, will face the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
NFL // 2 hours ago
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jayden Daniels, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top-20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 hours ago
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Jahmyr Gibbs and Saquon Barkley lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17.
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 4 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase leads UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17.
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
NFL // 1 day ago
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Bucky Irving and Keenan Allen are among nine players UPI senior sports writer Alex Burler expects to help fantasy football teams win titles in Week 17.
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
NFL // 2 days ago
Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot.
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
NFL // 3 days ago
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and James Conner were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Kader Kohou left his feet for a game-sealing interception, helping the Miami Dolphins preserve a late lead over the San Francisco 49ers and keeping their razor-thin playoff hopes alive Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
NFL // 1 week ago
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jared Goff is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16.
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 week ago
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- James Conner and D'Andre Swift are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 16.
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football campaign, with teams battling for postseason glory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
Irving, Allen among 9 players who can spark fantasy football championship
LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle
LeBron James, Lakers outlast Stephen Curry's Warriors; Anthony Davis sprains ankle
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Ja'Marr Chase tops Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley lead Week 17 fantasy football running back rankings
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Daniels, Allen, Mayfield top Week 17 fantasy football quarterbacks rankings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement