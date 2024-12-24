Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (L) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, forcing a fumble Monday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot. The Packers out-gained the Saints 404 to 196 in total yards and scored on six of their first eight drives in the 34-0 triumph Monday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Advertisement

The Saints gave the ball away twice and never reached the red zone.

"I love the energy of our group," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "Our guys show up willing to work every day.

"We've gotta continue to push one another to be at our best because this is a time when you need to be playing your best ball."

The Packers (11-4), who are knocked out of NFC North division title contention, clinched a wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture. They won nine of their last 11 games, including five of their last six.

"I just screamed after the game because it feels good to know your destiny is in your hands," said Jacobs, who totaled 107 yards from scrimmage and a score.

"Everything is in front of us, so I'm happy."

Jacobs teamed up with quarterback Jordan Love to provide a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive on the game's first possession. Love hit wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks with a 2-yard touchdown toss to end the drive.

The Packers also went on to score on their next two drives, with touchdown runs from Jacobs and fellow running back Chris Brooks.

And the rout was on.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon sacked Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler on the next drive, forcing a fumble, which was recovered by defensive lineman Rashan Gary. The Packers held a three-touchdown lead at halftime.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus added two field goals in the second half. Running back Emmanuel Wilson scored the Packers' third rushing score with less than three minutes remaining for the final touchdown of the game.

Love completed 16 of 28 passes for 182 yards and a score. Rattler completed 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards. Packers safety Zayne Anderson also intercepted Rattler in the victory.

The Packers (11-4) will face the Minnesota Vikings (13-2) in an NFC North divisional matchup at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis. The Saints (5-10) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans.