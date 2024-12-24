Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 24, 2024 / 7:58 AM

Josh Jacobs, defense help Packers roll over Saints, clinch playoff spot

By Alex Butler
Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (L) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, forcing a fumble Monday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (L) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, forcing a fumble Monday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Josh Jacobs eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and the Green Bay Packers defense pitched the first shutout of the 2024 NFL campaign in a dominant win over the New Orleans Saints, clinching the NFC's fourth playoff spot.

The Packers out-gained the Saints 404 to 196 in total yards and scored on six of their first eight drives in the 34-0 triumph Monday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Advertisement

The Saints gave the ball away twice and never reached the red zone.

"I love the energy of our group," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "Our guys show up willing to work every day.

Related

"We've gotta continue to push one another to be at our best because this is a time when you need to be playing your best ball."

The Packers (11-4), who are knocked out of NFC North division title contention, clinched a wild card spot in the NFC playoff picture. They won nine of their last 11 games, including five of their last six.

Advertisement

"I just screamed after the game because it feels good to know your destiny is in your hands," said Jacobs, who totaled 107 yards from scrimmage and a score.

"Everything is in front of us, so I'm happy."

Jacobs teamed up with quarterback Jordan Love to provide a 10-play, 63-yard scoring drive on the game's first possession. Love hit wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks with a 2-yard touchdown toss to end the drive.

The Packers also went on to score on their next two drives, with touchdown runs from Jacobs and fellow running back Chris Brooks.

And the rout was on.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon sacked Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler on the next drive, forcing a fumble, which was recovered by defensive lineman Rashan Gary. The Packers held a three-touchdown lead at halftime.

Packers kicker Brandon McManus added two field goals in the second half. Running back Emmanuel Wilson scored the Packers' third rushing score with less than three minutes remaining for the final touchdown of the game.

Advertisement

Love completed 16 of 28 passes for 182 yards and a score. Rattler completed 15 of 30 passes for 153 yards. Packers safety Zayne Anderson also intercepted Rattler in the victory.

The Packers (11-4) will face the Minnesota Vikings (13-2) in an NFC North divisional matchup at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis. The Saints (5-10) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday in New Orleans.

Latest Headlines

Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
NFL // 20 hours ago
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and James Conner were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season.
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Kader Kohou left his feet for a game-sealing interception, helping the Miami Dolphins preserve a late lead over the San Francisco 49ers and keeping their razor-thin playoff hopes alive Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
NFL // 4 days ago
Jared Goff among 4 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Jared Goff is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16.
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 5 days ago
Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- James Conner and D'Andre Swift are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 16.
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 6 days ago
Tee Higgins among 3 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football campaign, with teams battling for postseason glory.
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos
NFL // 4 days ago
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert split the defense with an off-balance touchdown pass that coach Jim Harbaugh called his best this season, helping the Los Angeles Chargers rally past the Denver Broncos in primetime.
Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins
NFL // 6 days ago
Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Michael Penix Jr., will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback moving forward, while Kirk Cousins, who signed a $180 million contract last off-season, is headed to the bench, coach Raheem Morris announced.
Cardinals, All-Pro safety Budda Baker agree to 3-year, $54M extension
NFL // 6 days ago
Cardinals, All-Pro safety Budda Baker agree to 3-year, $54M extension
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Budda Baker agreed to a three-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals, keeping the All-Pro safety under contract through the 2027 NFL season, the team announced.
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, who broke leg in October, eyes Super Bowl return
NFL // 6 days ago
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, who broke leg in October, eyes Super Bowl return
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who broke his left leg in October, promised his teammates that he will return to play in the Super Bowl if the Detroit Lions can advance that far in the playoffs.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after TD vs. Bears
NFL // 1 week ago
Vikings' Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after TD vs. Bears
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson had Randy Moss on his mind during the Minnesota Vikings' latest game. His feelings surfaced when he scored a touchdown and gave tribute to the NFL icon, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16
Pitcher Walker Buehler agrees to $21M deal with Boston Red Sox
Pitcher Walker Buehler agrees to $21M deal with Boston Red Sox
New York Mets agree to $75M deal with free agent pitcher Sean Manaea
New York Mets agree to $75M deal with free agent pitcher Sean Manaea
Joc Pederson agrees to $37M deal with Texas Rangers
Joc Pederson agrees to $37M deal with Texas Rangers
Andrew McCutchen re-signs with Pittsburgh Pirates, will return for 17th season
Andrew McCutchen re-signs with Pittsburgh Pirates, will return for 17th season
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement