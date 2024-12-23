Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, James Conner among injured in NFL's Week 16

1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sustained a concussion in Week 16. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and James Conner were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. Sauce Gardner, Kenneth Walker III and Dre Greenlaw were among the other notable players who sustained injuries. Those injured in Week 16 matchups will be further evaluated this week to determine the extend of those issues and potential timelines for return. Advertisement

Hurts sustained a concussion in the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md.

The Eagles star quarterback completed 1 of 4 passes for 11 yards and ran for 41 yards on three carries before his exit. He did not return. Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 14 of 24 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Hurts.

Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat (ankle) and running back Will Shipley (concussion) also exited early. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie (groin) were among the Commanders' players injured in the NFC East division meeting.

The Eagles (12-3) will host the Dallas Cowboys (7-8) in another divisional matchup Sunday in Philadelphia. The Commanders (10-5) will host the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) on Sunday in Landover.

"Got a helmet to the funny bone. I went to throw the next one, and I had no feeling in the hand. Came out a little wobbly." - Josh Allen to @EvanWashburn on what happened to his throwing hand pic.twitter.com/bA312VmkU9— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 23, 2024

Falcons wide receiver Drake London sustained a hamstring injury and did not return during a win over the New York Giants. He totaled five catches for 59 yards in the victory.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said London could have returned, if needed, in the lopsided 34-7 triumph in Atlanta.

The Giants (2-13) lost linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) and safety Jason Pinnock (eye) in that matchup. They will host the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (throat) left early during a win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans (9-6), who lost offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (shoulder) and linebacker Kenneth Murray (wrist), will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) in an AFC South matchup Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jaguars tackle Walker Little (ankle), offensive lineman Anton Harrison (shoulder) and linebacker Ventrell Miller (ankle) were injured during a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sustained a right elbow concussion during a win over the New England Patriots. He played through that ailment, completing 16 of 29 passes for 154 yards, one score and an interception. He also ran for 30 yards on six attempts.

Allen said he hit his funny bone, which led to a loss of feeling in his right, throwing hand.

The Bills (12-3) will host the New York Jets (4-11) in an AFC East division matchup at 1 p.m. Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

From @GMFB: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with a concussion, #Texans WR Tank Dell (dislocated knee) is back in Houston evaluating options, while #AZCardinals RB James Conner hurt his knee. pic.twitter.com/r1KWPIU47W— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2024 Advertisement

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner sustained a hamstring injury and did not return during a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu (foot) and safety Tony Adams (ankle) also sustained injuries.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner sustained a knee injury during a loss to the Carolina Panthers. He totaled 166 yards from scrimmage and a score.

Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and safety Joey Blount (ribs) also left that game early.

The Cardinals (7-8) will take on the Rams (9-6) on Saturday in Inglewood, Calif.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III sustained an ankle injury during a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He totaled 59 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches in the loss.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf) and pass rusher Leonard Floyd (shoulder) exited early during a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller (knee) and linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) also exited early.

The 49ers (6-9) will host the Detroit Lions (13-2) on Dec. 30 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Dolphins (7-8) will face the Cleveland Browns (3-12) on Sunday in Cleveland.

The Chicago Bears lost left tackle Braxton Jones (ankle) and guard Teven Jenkins (calf) during a Week 16 loss to the Lions.

The Bears (4-11) will face the Seahawks (8-7) in Week 17.

Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (finger) was injured during a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He logged two catches for 20 yards and a score in the victory.

Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) also exited early. He caught one pass for 20 yards.

The Buccaneers (8-7) will host the Panthers (4-11) on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

The Green Bay Packers (10-4) will host the New Orleans Saints (5-9) in the NFL's Week 16 finale. That NFC meeting will start at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Lambeau Field.

