Dec. 22, 2024 / 8:21 PM

Miami Dolphins defeat San Francisco 49ers, keep slim playoff hopes alive

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (L) totaled 190 yards from scrimmage in a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (L) totaled 190 yards from scrimmage in a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Kader Kohou left his feet for a game-sealing interception, helping the Miami Dolphins preserve a late lead over the San Francisco 49ers and keeping their razor-thin playoff hopes alive Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kohou's clutch catch came with about two minutes remaining in the 29-17 triumph in Miami Gardens, Fla. Seconds later, running back De'Von Achane ran for a 50-yard touchdown.

"It's huge for us," Kohou said at his postgame news conference. "I feel like we have a playoff team. A lot of games didn't go our way. This year, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we have a good team and great players."

The Dolphins outgained the 49ers 166 to 81 in rushing yards to propel their fifth win in seven games. They still need plenty of help -- including losses for teams above them in the AFC standings -- if they hope to make it to the postseason.

"We are just focused on one game at a time right now," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said.

Achane totaled 190 yards from scrimmage, while Tagovailoa completed 22 of 34 passes for 215 yards and threw his 100th career touchdown toss -- a 3-yard pass to Tyreek Hill in the second quarter.

The 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff, but Deebo Samuel and his teammates showed no signs of declining effort.

Kicker Jason Sanders made two field goals for the Dolphins' first six points. The 49ers took their first lead when Brock Purdy threw a short pass to Samuel, who broke several arm tackles from nearly half the Dolphins defense to find the end zone for a 16-yard score.

Tagovailoa found Hill 3:20 before halftime to give the lead back to the Dolphins. Kicker Jake Moody added a 21-yard field goal minutes later, but the 49ers still trailed 13-10 at the break.

Sanders gave the Dolphins some cushion with two third-quarter field goals. The 49ers cut into the lead when Purdy threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Saubert three minutes into the fourth.

Sanders connected on a 48-yard attempt about 10 minutes later. Kohou went on to snag his crucial interception, leading to Achane's long touchdown run and effectively putting the game away.

Purdy completed 26 of 40 passes for 313 yards, two scores and an interception. Samuel totaled 121 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches. Tight end George Kittle caught eight passes for 106 yards in the loss.

The Dolphins (7-8) will take on the Cleveland Browns (3-12) at 4:05 p.m. EST Dec. 29 in Cleveland.

"The season's not over for our team and so we live to fight another day look forward to building upon that against Cleveland," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

The 49ers (6-9) will host the Detroit Lions (13-2) at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in Santa Clara, Calif.

