Conner, Swift among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football running backs

1 of 6 | Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (L) is locked in as a fantasy football RB1 in Week 16. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 18 (UPI) -- James Conner and D'Andre Swift are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 16. Bijan Robinson leads my weekly running back rankings. Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Saquon Barkley and Conner are my other Top-5 options. James Cook, Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, De'Von Achane and Joe Mixon should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 16. Aaron Jones joins Swift, Conner and Cook as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script. Advertisement

Those with stock in Alvin Kamara, Kenneth Walker III and other injured running backs should continue to monitor their status leading into their respective kickoffs. My rankings should help with difficult lineup decisions, especially since no teams are on bye in Week 16.

My Week 16 quarterback and wide receiver rankings are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week, based on injuries and other factors.

James Conner

Conner is the No. 5 player in my Week 16 running back rankings. The Arizona Cardinals veteran was the top running back in fantasy football last week, when he totaled 138 yards from scrimmage and two scores in a win over the New England Patriots.

He averaged the sixth-most fantasy points among running backs over the last four weeks. Conner also eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and scored in each of his last two games.

He will now face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the most fantasy points, rushing yards (141.5) and tied for surrendering the most rushing touchdowns (1.1) per game to running backs so far this season.

The Cardinals surrendered more than 100 rushing yards to a running back in five of their last six games, including each of their last three.

Conner is an elite RB1.

James Cook

Cook sits right under Conner in my Week 16 rankings. The Buffalo Bills ball carrier averaged the ninth-most fantasy points among running backs through 15 weeks. He scored the third-most points per game over the last four weeks and should continue to provide high-end RB1 value when he faces the same Patriots defense that just allowed Conner's stellar showing.

The Patriots surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards (113.6) per game to running backs through 15 weeks. They also allowed at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score to a running back in each of their last two games.

Cook totaled 133 yards from scrimmage and two scores in the Bills' Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions. He found the end zone 14 times through 13 appearances so far this season.

Start Cook with confidence in the fantasy football playoffs.

Aaron Jones

Jones can be slotted in as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in Week 16, when his Minnesota Vikings battle the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings running back provided RB2 production for his stockholders on a season-long points per game basis. Jones scored the 12th-most points per game among running backs over the last four weeks.

That stretch included his 106-yard, one-score performance last week against the Chicago Bears.

Now he'll get a matchup with a Seahawks defense that allowed the seventh-most rushing yards (109.4) per game to running backs so far this season.

I expect the Seahawks, who just surrendered 136 yards from scrimmage and a score to Josh Jacobs, to struggle against the run again Sunday in Seattle. Look for at least 100 yards from scrimmage from the veteran running back, who sits at No. 7 in my rankings.

D'Andre Swift

Swift projects as a solid RB2 this week, with a matchup against the same Lions defense that was just diced by Cook.

The Lions, who were hit with major injuries on offense and defense in Week 15, could struggle to find footing in this road matchup. They also allowed 74 yards from scrimmage to Swift just a few weeks ago, before they lost three key defensive players to significant injuries.

Swift should easily eclipse 75 yards from scrimmage and could creep into RB1 territory if he finds the end zone Sunday at Soldier Field.

He is my No. 15 play.

Week 16 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. NYG

2. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. NO

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions at CHI

4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

5. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at CAR

6. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

7. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

8. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT

9. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. SF

10. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans at KC

11. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at SEA

12. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

13. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys vs. TB

14. Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

15. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. DET

16. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at NYJ

17. Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants at ATL

18. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. MIN

19. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at IND

20. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at LV

21. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. ARI

22. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at CIN

23. Brian Robinson Jr. Washington Commanders vs. PHI

24. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers at MIA

25. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. LAR

26. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

27. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL

28. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at BUF

29. Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints at GB

30. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU

