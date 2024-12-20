Trending
Dec. 20, 2024

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers rally past Denver Broncos

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes in a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw two touchdown passes in a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert split the defense with an off-balance touchdown pass that coach Jim Harbaugh called his best this season, helping the Los Angeles Chargers rally past the Denver Broncos in primetime.

The Chargers quarterback, who played through an ankle injury, completed 23 of 31 passes for 284 yards, two scores and an interception in the 34-27 triumph Thursday in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers faced two 11-point deficits, but outscored the Broncos 21-6 in the second half to earn their ninth win of 2024.

"We talked about it all week, how important these games are, especially in December and January and we knew the implications of it," Herbert told reporters. "We emphasized all week, [saying] 'Hey this is a playoff game to us.'

"It's the environment, it's the team. [The Broncos are] obviously a very talented and incredible team, so for us to be able to pull away with one there, I thought it was awesome for us."

Thursday's game featured just one punt. The Chargers were penalized just twice. Running back Gus Edwards ran for two scores in the AFC West division triumph, keeping the Chargers (9-6) in playoff contention.

"Just a total team effort by everybody," Harbaugh said of the Chargers. "Defense, offense, special teams. The guys. Just pull it down. It was phenomenal. Talking about it the other day, it's a test, it's a challenge. It's how you've got to respond.

"I knew how our guys would respond and they did, but that was the guys. They just went back to work and stayed the course. Used that for the entire week, the entire short week. Coming out of the second half applies to just everything. Just a special win, a special group of guys. I just love our guys."

Running back Audric Estime ran for a 3-yard score to give the Broncos an initial lead midway through the first quarter. Edwards crossed the goal line for his first score about four minutes later.

Quarterback Bo Nix hit fullback Michael Burton with a 1-yard touchdown toss early in the second quarter, giving the lead back to the Broncos.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker answered with a 37-yard field goal about three minutes later, but Nix connected with wide receiver Devaughn Vele on a 6-yard touchdown pass on the next drive to push the Broncos lead to 11.

Dicker split the uprights on a rare 57-yard free kick as time expired in the first half.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz made a 41-yard field goal on the first drive of the second. The Chargers answered with a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with Edwards' second touchdown scamper.

Herbert then threw his perfect touchdown strike to cut the deficit to three.

The Chargers quarterback caught a snap at the Broncos 19-yard line to start the sequence. He then rolled to his left, while being pursued by Broncos pass rushers. Herbert released a pass as he was hit and fell to the ground. The toss went between several defenders before landing in the arms of wide receiver Derius Davis for a touchdown.

Herbert flipped a short pass to Hassan Haskins for another big play late in the fourth quarter. The running back turned that feed into a 34-yard touchdown for the Chargers' final score.

Lutz hit a 55-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining, but the Broncos then failed to recover an on-side kick, allowing the Chargers to drain the remaining time off the clock.

Nix completed 29 of 40 passes for 263 yards and two scores in the loss. Linebackers Joey Bosa and Bud Dupree logged sacks for the Chargers.

The Chargers will face the New England Patriots (3-11) on Dec. 28 in Foxborough, Mass. The Broncos (9-6) will take on the Cincinnati Bengals (6-8) on Dec. 28 in Cincinnati.

