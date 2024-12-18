Trending
NFL
Dec. 18, 2024 / 7:58 AM

Falcons to start Michael Penix Jr., bench $180M QB Kirk Cousins

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with 16 interceptions this season. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with 16 interceptions this season. File Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Rookie Michael Penix Jr., will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback moving forward, while Kirk Cousins, who signed a $180 million contract last off-season, is headed to the bench, coach Raheem Morris announced.

"After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward," Morris said in a statement released by the team on Tuesday.

"This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants."

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in March. A month later, they used the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Penix out of Washington.

Cousins' agent, Mike McCartney, told NFL Network at the time that the Falcons did not inform the veteran quarterback that they were going to select another quarterback that early in the 2024 NFL Draft until just before the selection. General manager Terry Fontenot told reporters that the Falcons were committed to Cousins, despite the Penix pick.

Penix, 24, led the nation with 4,903 passing yards in 2023-24, when he led the Huskies to the national title game. The Heisman Trophy runner-up finished third with 36 touchdown passes. He also totaled the second-most passing yards (4,641) in 2022-23.

He appeared in two games through the first 15 weeks of his first NFL season. Penix completed 3 of 5 passes for 38 yards in his two appearances.

Cousins, 36, completed 66.9% of his throws for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and a career- and league-high 16 interceptions through his first 14 starts this season. He led the Falcons to a 7-7 record.

Cousins completed 69.5% of his throws for 2,331 yards, 18 scores and five interceptions through eight starts last season for the Minnesota Vikings. The four-time Pro Bowl selection threw 288 touchdown passes and 126 interceptions through his first 164 career appearances.

The Falcons will host the Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Atlanta. They will face the Washington Commanders (9-5) and Carolina Panthers (3-11) over the final two weeks of the NFL regular season.

