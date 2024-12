Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (L) leads the NFL with 88 solo tackles this season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Budda Baker agreed to a three-year extension with the Arizona Cardinals, keeping the All-Pro safety under contract through the 2027 NFL season, the team announced. The Cardinals announced the pact Tuesday, but did not disclose financial terms. Baker confirmed on social media that the agreement was worth $54 million and includes $30 million guaranteed. Advertisement

The two-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection led the Cardinals with 142 combined tackles -- the second-most in the NFL -- and a league-high 88 solo tackles through 14 games this season. He also recorded nine tackles for a loss, two sacks and three passes defensed.

Baker totaled 87 combined tackles over 12 appearances last season. The former Washington star joined the Cardinals as a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He appeared in 105 games from 2017 through 2023. He was a team captain over the last five seasons.

The Cardinals (7-7) will face the Carolina Panthers (3-11) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.