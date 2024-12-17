Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, who broke leg in October, eyes Super Bowl return

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg in October. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who broke his left leg in October, promised his teammates that he will return to play in the Super Bowl if the Detroit Lions can advance that far in the playoffs. Hutchinson made the statement during an appearance on The Squeeze podcast, which is hosted by actor Taylor Lautner. Advertisement

"I'm at that mark and I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson told "The Squeeze" podcast. "I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like, 'You guys just got to get there, and I promise you I'm going to be back.'"

Hutchinson fractured the fibular and tiba in his leg while sacking quarterback Dak Prescott during a Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13 in Arlington, Texas. He underwent surgery the same month.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 9.5 sacks over 17 appearances during his rookie campaign. He totaled 11.5 sacks in another 17 starts last season, when he earned his first All-Pro nod. Hutchinson totaled 7.5 sacks through his first five starts this season.

"My mom was like, 'Aidan, what if you don't get back?'" Hutchinson said. "'What if you can't?' I was like, 'There is no other way.'"

The Lions (12-2) have clinched a playoff spot and currently hold the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. If they keep the top seed, they would need to win two playoff games to advance to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Several key Lions player sustained serious injuries in Week 15, which could impact their chances of hanging on to that top seed.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, running back David Montgomery and defensive lineman Akim McNeill are expected to miss the rest of the season because of the injuries they sustained against the loss to the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who broke his jaw, is out indefinitely.

The Lions will face the Chicago Bears (4-10) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Chicago. They will then play the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) and Minnesota Vikings (12-2) in their final two regular-season matchups.