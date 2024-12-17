Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 17, 2024 / 2:13 PM

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, who broke leg in October, eyes Super Bowl return

By Alex Butler
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg in October. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson underwent surgery to repair a broken left leg in October. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who broke his left leg in October, promised his teammates that he will return to play in the Super Bowl if the Detroit Lions can advance that far in the playoffs.

Hutchinson made the statement during an appearance on The Squeeze podcast, which is hosted by actor Taylor Lautner.

Advertisement

"I'm at that mark and I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson told "The Squeeze" podcast. "I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like, 'You guys just got to get there, and I promise you I'm going to be back.'"

Hutchinson fractured the fibular and tiba in his leg while sacking quarterback Dak Prescott during a Lions win over the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 13 in Arlington, Texas. He underwent surgery the same month.

Advertisement

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft recorded 9.5 sacks over 17 appearances during his rookie campaign. He totaled 11.5 sacks in another 17 starts last season, when he earned his first All-Pro nod. Hutchinson totaled 7.5 sacks through his first five starts this season.

"My mom was like, 'Aidan, what if you don't get back?'" Hutchinson said. "'What if you can't?' I was like, 'There is no other way.'"
Advertisement

The Lions (12-2) have clinched a playoff spot and currently hold the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. If they keep the top seed, they would need to win two playoff games to advance to Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Several key Lions player sustained serious injuries in Week 15, which could impact their chances of hanging on to that top seed.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey, running back David Montgomery and defensive lineman Akim McNeill are expected to miss the rest of the season because of the injuries they sustained against the loss to the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who broke his jaw, is out indefinitely.

The Lions will face the Chicago Bears (4-10) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Chicago. They will then play the San Francisco 49ers (6-8) and Minnesota Vikings (12-2) in their final two regular-season matchups.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Higgins, Sutton among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 2 hours ago
Higgins, Sutton among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins and Courtland Sutton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football campaign, with teams battling for postseason glory.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after TD vs. Bears
NFL // 7 hours ago
Vikings' Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after TD vs. Bears
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Justin Jefferson had Randy Moss on his mind during the Minnesota Vikings' latest game. His feelings surfaced when he scored a touchdown and gave tribute to the NFL icon, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
San Francisco 49ers to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for refusal to play
NFL // 1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for refusal to play
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers plan to suspend linebacker De'Vondre Campbell -- who refused to play against the Los Angeles Rams -- for three games for conduct detrimental to the team.
Mahomes, Hurts, Waddle, Watt among injured in NFL's Week 15
NFL // 1 day ago
Mahomes, Hurts, Waddle, Watt among injured in NFL's Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Waddle and T.J. Watt were among key players injured in Week 15 of the NFL season.
Defense's seven-sack effort helps Green Bay Packers dominate Seattle Seahawks
NFL // 1 day ago
Defense's seven-sack effort helps Green Bay Packers dominate Seattle Seahawks
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Jordan Love threw two passing scores and played turnover-free football, while the Green Bay Packers defense totaled seven sacks to spark a 30-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Well wishes pour in after NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss reveals cancer diagnosis
NFL // 2 days ago
Well wishes pour in after NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss reveals cancer diagnosis
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An announcement by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss that he is battling cancer triggered an outpouring of well-wishes from fellow athletes and fans on Saturday.
Hubbard, Robinson among 4 must-start Week 15 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 6 days ago
Hubbard, Robinson among 4 must-start Week 15 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Chuba Hubbard and Brian Robinson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 15.
49ers coach, teammates criticize De'Vondre Campbell for refusing to play against L.A. Rams
NFL // 4 days ago
49ers coach, teammates criticize De'Vondre Campbell for refusing to play against L.A. Rams
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- George Kittle was among several San Francisco 49ers players to criticize teammate De'Vondre Campbell for being "selfish" after the linebacker refused a directive to play against the Los Angeles Rams.
Miami Dolphins part ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL // 4 days ago
Miami Dolphins part ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
MIAMI, Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and Odell Beckham Jr. mutually agreed to part ways, ending the veteran wide receiver's short tenure with the team, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Shakir among 3 must-start Week 15 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Shakir among 3 must-start Week 15 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Khalil Shakir is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the fantasy football campaign, when most leagues start the playoffs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vikings' Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after TD vs. Bears
Vikings' Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after TD vs. Bears
San Francisco 49ers to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for refusal to play
San Francisco 49ers to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for refusal to play
Longtime Auburn football chaplain Chette Williams dies in Alabama lake accident
Longtime Auburn football chaplain Chette Williams dies in Alabama lake accident
Higgins, Sutton among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
Higgins, Sutton among 4 must-start Week 16 fantasy football wide receivers
Conor McGregor agrees to boxing bout with Logan Paul in India
Conor McGregor agrees to boxing bout with Logan Paul in India
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement