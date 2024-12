The San Francisco 49ers are expected to suspended linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (L), who started 12 games this season. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers plan to suspend linebacker De'Vondre Campbell -- who refused to play against the Los Angeles Rams -- for three games for conduct detrimental to the team. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic Monday about the pending decision. Coaches asked Campbell to play during the second half of 49ers' 12-6 loss Thursday in Santa Clara, Calif. He declined, despite being needed as the result of injuries to linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Dee Winters. Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, Campbell left the sideline and walked to the locker room with a towel draped over his head. That led to criticism of Campbell from several 49ers players, including star tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward. Kittle called the move "a selfish decision," while Ward said he expected the 49ers to release the linebacker.

Campbell, 31, started 12 of the 49ers' first 13 games this season, but was relegated to a backup role upon Greenlaw's return to the lineup against the Rams. He totaled 79 combined tackles, three tackles for a loss and two passes defensed over his 13 appearances.

Advertisement

The 49ers (6-8) will face the Miami Dolphins (6-8) on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.