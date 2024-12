New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards, two scores and an interception in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The New York Jets plan to keep Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback, despite his struggles and 3-9 record this season, interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Monday. Ulbrich said he needed to watch game film when asked Sunday about Rodgers' performance during the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Advertisement

Rodgers completed 21 of 39 passes for 185 yards, two scores and an interception against the Seahawks on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 41-year-old quarterback completed 62.5% of his throws for 2,627 yards, 19 scores and eight interceptions through 12 starts this season.

"We have great belief in Aaron," Ulbrich said Monday. "We really do, and we think he gives us the best opportunity to win. After assessing [Sunday's] game, I thought there was moments in the first half where you saw Aaron Rodgers.

"I thought there were moments even in the second half where you saw Aaron Rodgers. And then there were moments that he didn't play to his standard, and he'd tell you the same."

Ulbrich said he believes hamstring and knee injuries played a key factor in Rodgers' performances this season. Tyrod Taylor is the only other quarterback on the Jets' roster.

The Jets (3-9), who are on a three-game losing streak, will face the Miami Dolphins (5-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.