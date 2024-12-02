Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey, Taysom Hill among injured in NFL's Week 13

1 of 5 | Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is carted off the field after sustaining a concussion against the Houston Texans on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Trevor Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey and Taysom Hill were among key players injured in Week 13 of the NFL season. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore were among the other key players who were hurt. Advertisement

Those injured in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return.

Lawrence was hurt during one of the fiercest collisions of the week. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback sustained a concussion after being hit in the head by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the second quarter of a 23-20 loss Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. Lawrence was ruled out of the rest of the game and is now in the concussion protocol.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out/been praying for me," Lawrence posted Sunday on X. "I'm home and feeling better. Means a lot. Thank you all."

Al-Shaair, who was penalized and ejected for the hit, apologized Monday on X.

Lawrence, who also is dealing with an injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder, completed 4 of 10 passes for 41 yards and an interception. Backup quarterback Mac Jones completed 20 of 32 passes for 235 yards and two scores.

Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell sustained a thigh injury, while Texans safeties Jimmie Ward (head) and Eric Murray (hand) also departed early.

The Jaguars (2-10) will face the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Nashville. The Texans (8-5) will be on bye in Week 14.

McCaffrey suffered what the San Francisco 49ers believe to be a posterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee in the second quarter of a 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the issue is potentially season-ending for the star running back.

McCaffrey totaled 67 yards from scrimmage. Backup running back Jordan Mason ran for 78 yards on 13 carries. The 49ers (5-7) will host the Chicago Bears (4-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Bills (10-2) will face the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) at the same time in Inglewood, Calif.

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson sustained a hand injury in the fourth quarter of a 21-14 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. He totaled two catches for 49 yards and a score.

The Saints lost tight end/running back Taysom Hill to a knee injury. Coach Darren Rizzi did not provide updates on Hill's injury at his postgame news conference, but sources told NFL Network that the Saints fear the issue is season-ending.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) and offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri (knee) also sustained injuries.

The Saints (4-8) will face the New York Giants (2-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.Y.

Prayers up for Taysom Hill as he is carted off the field pic.twitter.com/oBkiy1yFRd— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2024

Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of a 17-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. He totaled a season-high nine catches for 117 yards in the victory.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said "we'll see," when asked about the status of McConkey's knee. McConkey said on the CBS broadcast that he will "get right and get back out there next week."

The Chargers (8-4) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of a 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. He totaled three catches for 35 yards and a score.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the victory. Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (knee) also was ruled out in the third quarter.

The Eagles (10-2) will host the Carolina Panthers (3-9) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia. The Ravens (8-5) are on bye in Week 14.

Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore sustained a left hamstring injury in the first half of a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Minneapolis. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Gilmore considered returning to the game and he hopes the veteran defender "avoided a longer-term issue."

Gilmore logged two combined tackles and a pass defensed in the victory. The Vikings (10-2) will host Falcons (6-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

Also injured in Week 13: Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (ribs); Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (shoulder); Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (ankle) and safety Mike Edwards (hamstring).

Also, Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (back); Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (head); and New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring).

The Denver Broncos (7-5) will host the Cleveland Browns (3-8) in the NFL's Week 13 finale at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Denver.

